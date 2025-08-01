BusinessWire India

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: The Kolhapur Cancer Centre, known for its commitment towards bringing hope to cancer patients, has achieved a significant milestone by establishing its presence on the global platform. The hospital has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Cancer Centers of America, heralding a new beginning in international collaboration.

Also Read | 'Sitaare Zameen Par' on YouTube: Aamir Khan's Team Apologises After Apple Users Charged Extra To Watch the Film, Says Issue Is Being Fixed - View Statement.

The agreement was formalized at the Kolhapur Cancer Centre, where Dr Suraj Pawar, Chairman and Managing Director of the centre, and Rajesh Manthena, Executive Director and Chief Development Officer of Cancer Centers of America, signed the MOU.

The partnership comes after a review of the Kolhapur Cancer Centre's 20-year track record in advanced technology, quality care, and successful patient outcomes. Impressed by its contribution to healthcare, the Cancer Centers of America has agreed to collaborate with Kolhapur Cancer Centre in a joint venture.

Also Read | New UPI Rules Effective From Today, August 1, 2025: What NPCI's Latest Changes Mean for PhonePe, GPay and Paytm Users.

Over the years, Kolhapur Cancer Centre has successfully treated more than 50,000 patients from Western Maharashtra, as well as neighbouring states like Karnataka and Goa.

The association with Cancer Centers of America is expected to bring world-class cancer care within the reach of the masses. It will also provide easy access to cutting-edge technology and advanced healthcare management practices. This partnership will not only benefit patients across India but will also allow international patients to seek treatment at this centre.

Dr Shalin Shah, Chairman of the Board at Cancer Centers of America, joined the event virtually via live video call and extended his best wishes. The event was also attended by Executive Director Dr Reshma Pawar, Smita Raju, Dr Yogesh Anap, Dr Parag Watve, Dayakar P, and the entire team of doctors and staff at Kolhapur Cancer Centre.

This collaboration marks a new chapter in India's fight against cancer. KCC and CCA are united in their mission to provide compassionate, science-driven, evidence-based and effective cancer care to the common man.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)