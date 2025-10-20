New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): South Korea's top conglomerate leaders joined U.S. President Donald Trump for a round of golf in Florida, in what observers view as an effort to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties between the two countries, as reported by the Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

The business leaders met Trump and other global executives at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on Saturday, local time. It was the first known instance of a sitting U.S. president playing golf with Korean business leaders.

The participants reportedly included Samsung Electronics Co. Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, and Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan.

SoftBank Group Chairman Masayoshi Son is said to have organized the meeting.

According to the White House press pool, Trump arrived at the course at 9:15 a.m. and left around 4:50 p.m., spending roughly seven hours at the venue. It was his 11th round there since returning to office.

The Korean executives reportedly traveled together in an airport limousine bus rather than private vehicles. A black bus believed to be carrying them left the course shortly after Trump's departure and was seen heading to a five-star hotel on Palm Beach Island, where Son was later spotted in the lobby along with aides accompanying the Korean delegation.

It remains unclear who played in Trump's group.

The event was believed to have followed a shotgun start format, in which players begin simultaneously on different holes.

While few details have been confirmed, the gathering was reportedly more than a social occasion. People familiar with the matter said discussions may have touched on investment and trade issues in North America.

The meeting took place as Seoul and Washington are in the final stage of trade negotiations. It also comes as Korean conglomerates expand large-scale U.S. investments in sectors including semiconductors, batteries, automobiles, and energy.

"It's likely that President Trump held in-depth discussions with the heads of major Korean companies," said an industry source. "Given that all the country's top business leaders were present, the meeting probably went beyond a simple round of golf." (ANI)

