Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 5: KRAFTON India is powering up the excitement once again with a fresh release of official redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India's most beloved Battle Royale title. Following an overwhelming response from players in previous campaigns, this latest drop continues the momentum with 59 new codes that unlock a range of exclusive in-game items, including skins, outfits, weapon upgrades, and more.

"We've always believed the BGMI community is the heartbeat of our journey. The incredible enthusiasm around our earlier redeem code drops reaffirmed that belief," said Minu Lee, VP and Head of Publishing, KRAFTON India. "This new set of codes is our way of celebrating our players and giving back to the community that keeps BGMI thriving."

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:1. HEZCZG7NR7G88SUT2. HEZDZUQ7SMJK6KA33. HEZEZBRGNWBDGD4H4. HEZFZNDKTUGHNRQU5. HEZGZU8QUPAAV3PG6. HEZHZEJ33H86PBPM7. HEZIZEKEUV45K78F8. HEZJZK7XEQXRJS449. HEZKZ9QTG9SG3MJM10. HEZLZ6K949RKV3CU11. HEZMZTKCU4TVVAUW12. HEZNZQRQW7W7KF3D13. HEZOZWHS4VFP39RA14. HEZPZ6D4VNXNMU6B15. HEZQZ9RB6PSGFJHW16. HEZRZ3UFR9TGXT4H17. HEZVZEVBTQTBJEPV18. HEZTZX9FG96G9KP319. HEZUZHSWWKSUQDMA20. HEZBAZBKR5DDVP7321. HEZBBZCBB5RNSATF22. HEZBCZWF8ETPV7WJ23. HEZBDZPHPV3KD86Q24. HEZBEZTWJ6X4FGEQ25. HEZBFZXWBMD8AWNK26. HEZBGZSHRMG64GE727. HEZBHZ8EXFCS76NS28. HEZBIZ7UJK9T8G3E29. HEZBJZK56BRWDCH330. HEZBKZQFBP3WUNV831. HEZBLZFSRMJV3C6S32. HEZBMZ3NEC95GJ5B33. HEZBNZ7MAWA9388834. HEZBOZUKTMDDVP9835. HEZBPZGVS3XQUATQ36. HEZBQZ6E7PRP7B3637. HEZBRZJFP6W4AEG938. HEZBVZJVDDMWPGEF39. HEZBTZU5KMR3KP6N40. HEZBUZEN5P5H3MMV41. HEZCAZ3SSEHCEWU942. HEZCBZCD75UP9D9J43. HEZCCZSJGMDRQ73F44. HEZCDZQW8WNT5WDU45. HEZCEZFSEPTHRJ5E46. HEZCFZR7SWV8668H47. HEZCGZXSVXV4Q4PH48. HEZCHZDMUG6J555P49. HEZCIZA4ASV68N6V50. HEZCJZ59SNWR7BMJ51. HEZCKZ8H8JTWQJ3G52. HEZCLZJ87PUQVFKG53. HEZCMZ893FFDMHVJ54. HEZCNZJ9NSRSDV6N55. HEZCOZ9HX8DGM7ET56. HEZCPZ59Q3HHWQ9S57. HEZCQZQ6HXF8E3FT58. HEZCRZ3ME8ESFPJH59. HEZCVZAKK9XWAEAA Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

