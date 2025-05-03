PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3: In an exclusive, high-octane celebration that blended grandeur with cutting-edge craftsmanship, Kuche7, the homegrown marvel that revolutionised Indian kitchens, unveiled its brand new product--a spectacular new addition to its elite line of luxury stainless steel interior solutions. The event was graced by none other than the inimitable Farah Khan, who took an immersive tour of the space, echoing the sentiment of "Made in India, Designed for the World."

From the visionary mind of Naeem Chauhan, Kuche7 was born in 2016 with one bold mission: to disrupt and elevate the traditional Indian kitchen experience. Today, Kuche7 is not just a brand; it's a benchmark of style, sustainability, and smart design. We saw the presence of Dheeraj Gehani, Nakul kanchhal, Hitesh Sakariya, Tapan Acharya & Many More.

" At Kuche7, our vision has always been to transcend traditional design and craft solutions that are not only aesthetically elevated but engineered for a lifetime. Stainless steel is the future of Indian interiors--sustainable, resilient, and remarkably elegant. With this launch, we continue to empower discerning homeowners with choices that are globally inspired yet deeply rooted in Indian innovation"_ says Naeem Chauhan, Founder & Visionary Behind Kuche7.

With the launch of its 23rd retail destination, the brand continues to set new standards in the realm of stainless steel modular kitchens, wardrobes, and vanity units, stamping its dominance across cities like Mumbai (F, A, W), Pune, Surat, Baroda, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Delhi, Raipur, Indore, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Cochin, Kolkata--and even reaching international shores in Dubai.

Upcoming destinations include Lucknow, Guwahati, and Chennai, further broadening their footprint.

In a market saturated with imported European giants, Kuche7 stands tall as a pioneering Indian brand, embracing 304-grade food-safe stainless steel--a material synonymous with hygiene, strength, and endurance. It is weather-proof, moisture-resistant, pest-free, and noise-reducing. This self-healing metal is not only recyclable but also comes with resale value, making it the most future-ready choice for modern Indian homes.

Key Highlights of Kuche7's Latest Launch: Design Innovation: Kuche7 introduced India's first curved stainless steel modular kitchen, fusing ergonomic excellence with contemporary flair. Customization Galore: With over 20,000 colour and finish options, each Kuche7 creation is tailored to reflect individual aesthetics. In-House Mastery: Backed by a high-tech manufacturing unit, the brand assures scale, precision, and consistent quality. Sustainability at the Core: By eliminating wood and championing stainless steel, Kuche7 leads the movement towards eco-conscious living. Customer First: Every kitchen is accompanied by a lifetime warranty, a testament to the brand's unwavering trust in its products.

With a dedicated R&D team constantly pushing boundaries and a stringent quality control mechanism in place, Kuche7 ensures that luxury never compromises on durability or function. Their solutions are not just visually striking--they're engineered for everyday resilience and timeless performance.

As the brand continues to chart an ambitious course across India and beyond, Kuche7 stands as an icon of innovation, offering bespoke modular kitchens, wardrobes, and vanities that resonate with the tastes and lifestyles of discerning millennials, Gen Z homeowners, and seasoned luxury connoisseurs alike.

