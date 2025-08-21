VMPL

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], August 21: LabZenix Industries Pvt. Ltd., an established manufacturer (ISO 9001:2015 and CE-certified) with a global presence, is once again leading in the innovation of laboratory testing by launching a series of state-of-the-art instruments to suit the various industries in the package testing, plastic, polymer, textile and PET bottle testing segment. With a reputation for high-precision engineering, cost-efficiency, and its conformity to the global manufacturing standards, LabZenix is changing the image of quality assurance in various industries.

Also Read | 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' Preview: Grok Confuses Rajat Bedi With Salman Khan in Hilarious X Interaction - Here's What Happened!.

Based on its good establishment in Faridabad, Haryana (India), LabZenix has gained a reputation of providing instruments that are of high performance and meet international standards like ASTM, ISO, BIS and ISTA. Their new product releases in 2025 are Box Compression Tester, Tensile Strength Tester, Bursting Strength Tester, Drop Tester, and a Computerized Melt Flow Index Tester (MFI) that are aimed at enhancing product quality and reliability and minimisation of operation cost.

2025 Product Launches That Set New Benchmarks

Also Read | Princess Catharina-Amalia Targeted in Deepfake Porn Attack; Cybercriminals Circulate Morphed Videos of Future Queen of the Netherlands.

These revolutionary testing instruments are developed by LabZenix with new technologies, analytical freedom and intelligent interfaces. The tools enable manufacturers to achieve quality, waste reductions, and international testing required guidelines.

Box Compression Tester: Introduced in April 2025, the new Box Compression Tester is the product the paper and packaging industry cannot do without. It has been designed to rate the asking pressure of cartons and boxes, corrugated. Its high-accuracy load cells, digital touchscreen display, and adherence to ASTM, and ISTA standards provide the accuracy and stability that QA labs in packing environments demand.

Tensile Strength Tester: Another device, the Tensile Strength Tester, was launched in April 2025 to test both plastic and polymer. This equipment analyzes the breaking point and elongation as well as strength of materials under tension. Its sturdy build, state-of-the-art software interface and compatibility with LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems) make it suited to R&D and quality control laboratories.

Bursting Strength Tester: The Bursting Strength Tester was unveiled in May 2025, and it is optimized to paper, board and packaging materials. It gives essential information in terms of the resistance of the material against the rupture under pressure. Being easy to use, and having been tested to ISO and BIS standards, there is not much of an excuse for paper and cardboard producers not to invest in one.

Computerized Melt Flow Index Tester (MFI): In June 2025, the Computerized Melt Flow Index Tester was launched, an instrument that quantifies the viscosity and flow rate of thermoplastics. With superior temperature control, real-time digital output and connectivity, the MFI Tester guarantees quality melt flow analysis in plastic and polymer labs.

Core Compression Tester: Besides these high volume products, LabZenix has the Core Compression Tester, a very specialised device to test the compressive strength of cylindrical paper cores and tubes. The device is essential in the promotion of the packaging material and the film rolls durability.

Why LabZenix?

LabZenix differentiates itself on the world market by providing affordable, high-end and customizable instruments made all in-house. LabZenix will be trusted by manufacturers all over the world because its technology is based on using IoT enabled technology, environmentally friendly materials, and they offer 24x7 technical support.

Industries Served

-Paper & Packaging: From the Bursting Strength Tester to Box Compression Testers, LabZenix provides tools for complete packaging analysis.

-PET & Bottle Testing: Instruments like top load testers, torque testers, and secure seal testers.

-Plastic & Polymer: Featuring the Melt Flow Index Tester (MFI), impact testers, tensile machines, and more.

-Textile & Polyfilm: Specialized testers for films, fabrics, and fibers.

Green Manufacturing & Sustainability

LabZenix emphasises sustainability through:

-Recyclable materials in manufacturing

-Low energy consumption designs

-Green lab compliance in production

The environmentally friendly strategy not only makes the company more sustainable but also dovetails with international green plans.

Exceptional Service & Global Reach

Beyond manufacturing, LabZenix provides:

-Annual Maintenance Contracts (AMC)

-On-site training and calibration

-24/7 customer support

-Global export and support network

Whether you are a multinational manufacturer or a regional player, LabZenix makes sure that your lab remains updated, accurate and efficient.

About LabZenix Industries Pvt. Ltd

LabZenix Industries Pvt. Ltd. is an innovative Indian company located in Faridabad, Haryana that is focused on the creation and development of laboratory testing devices. LabZenix guarantees quality, compliance with international standards, and affordability, a scenario that is making a difference in the industries worldwide in terms of product integrity and the accuracy of testing these products.

For more information, visit: www.labzenix.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)