Netflix dropped the teaser for Aryan Khan’s maiden directorial venture, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, on August 20. Produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the series explores the world of Bollywood with Lakshya in the lead role and Bobby Deol playing a significant part. The cast also includes Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, and Manish Chaudhari. Adding to the buzz, the teaser teases cameos from Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Possible Shah Rukh Khan Sighting – All Star Cameos We Spotted in Teaser of Aryan Khan’s Debut Series!

One face in the teaser that caught everyone’s attention was actor Rajat Bedi, who is back on screen after a long hiatus. According to his IMDb page, his last Hindi outing was the 2018 film Beyond Boundaries. He did, however, appear in Punjabi and Telugu films in 2023, making this Netflix series his return to Hindi entertainment.

Grok Confuses Rajat Bedi for Salman Khan

Fans shared stills of Rajat Bedi from the The Ba***ds of Bollywood teaser on X (formerly Twitter), but a hilarious mix-up followed. When a user asked Grok, X’s AI chatbot, to identify him, the bot confidently claimed it was Salman Khan.

Even after the user corrected it, Grok doubled down, citing “multiple sources” suggesting Salman was in the series and brushing off the confusion as a “lookalike vibe.”

Eventually, Grok admitted Rajat Bedi is in the series but amusingly continued to insist the still showed Salman Khan. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview: Did Aryan Khan Just Address His 2021 NCB Arrest in His Directorial Debut? Here's Why Fans Think So!

Netflix India’s X handle also joined in, enjoying the playful exchange.

you won’t believe who this is about https://t.co/Dzd6gkay1t — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 21, 2025

Watch the Preview of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood':

Who is Rajat Bedi?

Rajat Bedi made his Bollywood debut in the 1998 thriller 2001: Do Hazaar Ek. While he began as a lead actor, he later transitioned into supporting and antagonist roles. His most memorable performances include Koi… Mil Gaya, Partner, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Aksar, and Rakht. He is most popularly known in the viral blogosphere for his infamous dialogue (now turned into a meme) in the 2002 film, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, considered as one of the worst Hindi films ever made.

Born into a film family, Rajat is the son of filmmaker Narendra Bedi. His elder brother, Manek Bedi, was also an actor before moving into film production. Rajat is married to Monalisa Bedi, the sister of actress Tulip Joshi, and the couple has two children. You can catch him back on your screen, as The Ba***ds of Bollywood is streaming on Netflix on September 18.

