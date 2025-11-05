VMPL

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 5: Landbitt Private Limited has announced the launch of India's first blockchain-based real estate tokenization and fractional ownership platform, marking a major step in bringing technology and transparency to the country's property investment sector. The platform aims to make land investment simple, secure, and affordable for every Indian.

Landbitt introduces the idea of digital land ownership, allowing investors to buy small digital shares of verified land parcels. Each share, or "token," represents a fraction of the land's value and is recorded securely on blockchain. The company's goal is to make land ownership accessible to a wider audience -- from working professionals to NRIs -- without the traditional challenges of large capital requirements or complicated legal processes.

"Landbitt is India's step toward digital land ownership," said Kiran Sheoran Singhani, Director of Landbitt Pvt. Ltd. "We want to make it possible for every Indian -- from young professionals to NRIs -- to own a share of land with trust and convenience."

The platform combines blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and AR/VR to create a transparent and efficient ecosystem for investors. Through blockchain, all transactions are recorded in a tamper-proof manner, ensuring accountability and security. The AI tools assist in property valuation, while AR/VR technology enables virtual site visits, giving users a complete experience before they invest.

Each property listed on Landbitt goes through a strict internal verification process, including ownership checks, document validation, and value assessment. The platform also uses an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) model, which ensures every investor's legal rights and profit-sharing mechanisms are clearly defined.

In addition to investors, Landbitt also empowers real estate agents through its dedicated Agent Dashboard. The dashboard allows agents to manage leads, referrals, commissions, and rewards in real time. Features like digital visiting cards, performance leaderboards, and recognition systems motivate agents and help them expand their network digitally.

The company's future roadmap reflects its commitment to innovation and growth. Landbitt plans to launch a cross-chain token bridge for smooth token transfers, IoT-based land monitoring systems, and an AI-powered legal assistant called DocBot to simplify legal processes. The company is also exploring ESG scoring integration, encouraging responsible and sustainable land investments.

"Landbitt is not just another PropTech startup -- it's a bridge between traditional land ownership and the digital future," Singhani added. "We are combining technology and transparency to create opportunities for everyone, not just large investors."

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Landbitt Private Limited aims to transform land investment into a digital-first, transparent, and secure experience. By integrating blockchain, AI, and immersive digital tools, the company is building an ecosystem where owning a part of India's land becomes as easy as owning shares in a company. Landbitt's vision is to make every Indian a participant in the country's growing real estate story through innovation and trust.

