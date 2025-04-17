HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 17: Since its founding in 1925 in Fresnoy-le-Grand, France, Le Creuset has become a cherished kitchen staple across the globe. Beloved for its design prowess, peerless style, and sterling performance, Le Creuset is now honoured to celebrate a century of excellence and a longstanding legacy of forging culinary traditions - in the kitchen, at the dining table, and beyond.

Also Read | 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: When is Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying in IST? How To Watch Live Streaming Online in India?.

Hewn from cast-iron and crafted by skilled artisans, Le Creuset has become a celebrated culinary heirloom that helps nurture deep personal connections through the shared joy of food - meal after meal, year after year, generation after generation.

"Le Creuset cookware has long captivated hearts around the globe with its exceptional beauty and unparalleled craftsmanship. For over a century, the brand has embodied a dedication to creating heirloom-quality pieces that inspire cherished memories and culinary traditions,"

Also Read | After Mitchell Starc’s No-Ball Controversy, Fan Highlights Vignesh Puthur’s Back-Foot No-Balls Went Undetected During MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match; Raises Questions Over Umpiring Standards.

* Paul van Zuydam, Owner & Chairman of Le Creuset.

"This historic milestone not only honours our heritage and our place in kitchens worldwide, but also reaffirms our commitment to innovation, excellence, and culinary inspiration - fostering new memories and culinary traditions for generations to come."

* Paul van Zuydam, Owner & Chairman of Le Creuset

In honour of its 100th anniversary, Le Creuset is embarking on a global celebration of rich culinary traditions past and present, all while looking ahead to the future and paying homage to the brand's heritage of excellence. Le Creuset is proud to share key initiatives launching in 2025 to commemorate its centennial year:

* Stories of Inspired Tradition: Le Creuset's global celebration begins with an inspiring video featuring esteemed chefs, tastemakers, and brand enthusiasts all of whom come together to honour the role Le Creuset has played in their lives and traditions.

Link: Le Creuset India (@lecreusetind) * Instagram photos and videos

* An Icon, Reimagined: In keeping with its decades-long, industry-leading innovation and forward-thinking design, Le Creuset is excited to unveil its latest advancement in colourful cookware: Flamme Doree. Translated to "golden flame," the limited-edition, centenary colourway celebrates Flame, the brand's iconic original hue, now coated with light-catching minerals and an innovative third layer of enamel coating for a stunning golden shimmer finish.

"This new, limited-edition commemorative release joins the brand's ever-expanding collection, which has grown to include over 200 unique hues and more than 1000 product shapes since its founding." -Paul van Zuydam, Owner & Chairman

* 100 Years, One Remarkable Story: In collaboration with Assouline Publishing, Le Creuset will honour its 100th anniversary with the launch of Le Creuset: A Century of Colourful Cookware. Featuring a never-before-seen collection of photographs, this special-edition coffee table book celebrates Le Creuset's storied heritage, reputation for excellence and coveted artistry.

* Serving Traditions: To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Le Creuset will embark on a culinary journey bringing people together in cities around the world to share meals that celebrate unique culinary traditions. The events will offer guests a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, honouring memories created around the table and designed to stir all the senses.

About Le Creuset

Since 1925, Le Creuset has been inspiring longstanding culinary traditions as the first in colourful cookware, the finest in quality and design and the favourite for generations. Le Creuset is honoured to share in the meals, memories and traditions made by food lovers around the world with its unrivalled selection of rich colours in a range of finishes and materials.

To learn more about Le Creuset visit www.lecreuset.in or follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @LeCreusetInd

Le Creuset is available in India.

Retail Stores:

Delhi NCR- Select Citywalk, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon

Mumbai- Phoenix Palladium

Chennai - Palladium Mall

Shop In Shop: Homestop Bangalore, Shoppers Stop, Chandigarh & Gourmet Food Retailers

Online Platforms: Tata Cliq Luxury, Amazon, Ajio LUXE & Nykaa

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)