VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 27: The Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (HRIDC) successfully conducted a Pre-Bid Meeting on 26th February 2026 under the Chairmanship of its Managing Director, Mr. Sukhvinder Singh, IRSEE, as part of its efforts to attract private sector investment in a critical rail infrastructure project. HRIDC has planned a partial divestment of its equity holding in Haryana Orbital Rail (HORC), and is inviting Expression of Interest from prospective investors.

Also Read | KTLA Layoffs: Fired News Anchor Ellina Abovian Breaks Silence on Sudden Exit; SAG-AFTRA Slams Job Cuts.

Strong Industry Participation

The Pre-Bid Meeting attracted participation from prominent names in the infrastructure and logistics sector, including JSW Infrastructure, Indospace, House of Hiranandani, JM Baxi Group, and GR Infrastructure Limited. The presence of these established industry players, each independently evaluating the opportunity, demonstrates strong private-sector confidence in Haryana's vision for developing world-class, rail-connected logistics infrastructure.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launched; COO Won-Joon Choi Discusses Future of Slim Phones, Tri-Fold Devices and New Privacy Display.

Productive Engagement with Prospective Bidders

The meeting served as a structured platform where prospective bidders engaged directly with the HRIDC leadership to seek clarifications on the investment opportunity, project alignment, commercial frameworks, and the Expression of Interest process. Several constructive suggestions were also put forward by the participants, which the Corporation will evaluate as it finalises the bid documentation.AKMV Consultants, a boutique investment bank acting as the Transaction Advisor, facilitated the proceedings.

MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGING DIRECTOR

"Haryana is strategically positioned to become one of India's leading logistics and industrial hubs. HRIDC's mandate is clear: to build robust, last-mile rail connectivity that links the State's industrial corridors to the national rail network, reduces freight costs, and strengthens supply chain efficiency.

The strong turnout at today's Pre-Bid Meeting from some of India's most established infrastructure and logistics firms, each keen to compete for this opportunity, is a clear reflection of the industry's confidence in this initiative and in Haryana's potential as a premier logistics destination.

We are committed to ensuring a transparent, competitive, and time-bound procurement process. Our efforts are fully aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, and we will continue to work towards enabling private sector participation in rail infrastructure that serves the State's growing logistics and warehousing needs."

- Mr. Sukhvinder Singh, IRSEE

Managing Director, Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Aligned with PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan

The initiative is aligned with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, India's framework for integrated multimodal connectivity. By enabling last-mile rail connectivity to industrial hubs, logistics parks, and freight terminals, HRIDC aims to reduce logistics costs, promote a shift from road to rail freight, and enhance Haryana's competitiveness as a manufacturing and warehousing destination. With its proximity to the National Capital Region and a well-established industrial base, Haryana is well placed to benefit from the country's growing freight and logistics sector.

About HRIDC

Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (HRIDC) is a joint venture of the Government of Haryana and the Ministry of Railways, Government of India. It is mandated to develop rail infrastructure in the State through innovative financing and project development frameworks, with a focus on last-mile rail connectivity to industrial hubs and logistics parks.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)