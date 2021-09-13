Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Librari, the mobile learning platform with short user-generated content, announces the release of its mobile application.

With this, Librari forges ahead in offering users the opportunity to enhance knowledge in an easy, engaging, and incentivised way.

The user-curated content-based app hosts topics from around 30 categories and offers the users the ease of accessibility to nuggets of information on any of these topics in just 180 seconds. Librari aims to bring a change in how learning takes place by creating a social learning environment. The move has been strategically targeted towards catering to the conscious learning needs of the increasingly mobile-savvy generation who values time.

Speaking on the app launch, Rengarajan M, Co-founder & CEO, Librari said, "With the launch of Library application, we aim to redefine the learning experience among the Gen Z squad. Our approach is more learner-centric, flexible, and is geared towards the needs of the millennials who are visibly more time-conscious and love instant gratification. We envision a platform that brings productive dimension to learning by sieving through polluted content and purely focusing on learning content."

The app also opens a powerful channel for brands to drive high-quality B2C engagement by offering them a channel to reach out to their consumers/audience in a smart and targeted manner by producing more premium content.

The app is available for free download on Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Librari is a seamless self-development educational platform. When most of the existing social educational profiles are either too complex to be used on the go or too social and distract the users from the learning process, Librari aims to bring a change in how learning takes place by creating social learning environment without the cringe-worthy content.

It encourages users, experts, influencers, and brands to create and upload content into bite-sized video insights. Every short insight contains a pop quiz that aims to test users' knowledge and understanding from the video they watched. Completion of every insight enables users to earn rewards and redeem in Bazaar.

