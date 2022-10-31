New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): The power transmission and distribution business of Larsen & Toubro has secured "significant" engineering, procurement and construction orders in the current quarter to build transmission lines and substations in Saudi Arabia.

Larsen & Toubro has received orders worth in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

According to a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Monday, it will undertake engineering, design, procurement and construction of more than 400KM of 380kV overhead transmission lines and a new 230kV gas-insulated substation with associated automation and protection systems.

"The transmission network strengthening augurs well for providing reliable, safe and efficient electricity supply as Saudi Arabia is embarked on an ambitious National Renewable Energy Program towards attaining optimal generation mix as envisaged in its strategic vision for 2030," the filing said.

These repeat orders from the largest electric energy system provider in MENA region, the filing added, demonstrate the core strengths of the business and the customer confidence it has gained over decades of its association in Saudi Arabia.

Larsen & Toubro -- an Indian multinational engaged in the infrastructure sector with a footprint in over 50 countries. (ANI)

