Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/Richardson (Texas) [USA], June 29 (ANI/Business Wire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end 5G automation services with Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud.

The automation services will include Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) automation of the 5G ORAN portfolio of RU/DU/CU products, in conjunction with the Cloud Native 5G NSA and SA core network products, for global frequency bands supporting TDD and FDD technology.

LTTS's rich heritage in the delivery of telecommunications engineering products and services and growing portfolio of ready-to-use 5G components played a crucial role in this agreement. LTTS will contribute to the acceleration of Mavenir's cloud-native product roadmap driving increased market share in the 5G telecom landscape. This engagement between LTTS and Mavenir also enables a unique opportunity for co-creation and contributes to a joint go-to-market strategy driving innovation in the 5G space towards CSPs and Enterprises.

Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, "5G ORAN solutions are disrupting conventional approaches to network services delivery for people and objects across industry verticals. This partnership enables both companies to drive the solutions and serve the global demand for connectivity and enriched services. At LTTS, we look forward to providing a world-class, comprehensive automation solution to Mavenir and serve as a hub for accelerating innovations in the 5G space."

Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO, Mavenir, said, "Our partnerships with leading global mobile service providers have set high expectations among our stakeholders. With its expertise in 5G, we are pleased to partner with an engineering services company like LTTS to enhance our go-to-market strategy."

LTTS' development, testing and integration services delivered from its Bengaluru (India) premises will include subject matter expertise, advanced automation capabilities and patented tools and platforms enabling cost-effective and speedy integration of a wide range of ORAN RU/DU/CU products and applications together with Cloud Native 5G core network solutions accelerating commercial deployments across a broad spectrum of customers and industry verticals of Mavenir product portfolio.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)