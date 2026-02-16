BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16: LTM, in collaboration with NFDC and Waves Bazaar, under the aegis of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting; will organise an AI Cinema Showcase as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026. As part of this collaboration, LTM BlueVerse CraftStudio and Waves Bazaar aim to create a pioneering platform that explores the intersection of cinema and emerging technologies.

Also Read | Why Was Snapdeal Fined INR 5 Lakh by the CCPA?.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will be held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from 16 to 20 February 2026, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and creators from India and abroad. AI Cinema Showcase, as part of the India AI Impact Summit, will feature a curated collection of films created exclusively by Indian filmmakers, including individuals, collectives, studios, and students.

The AI Cinema Showcase aims to highlight Indian filmmakers who are engaging with Artificial Intelligence as a meaningful creative and storytelling tool. The initiative aligns with India's vision of promoting human-centric, ethical, and responsible AI, and seeks to extend discussions on artificial intelligence beyond policy and technology into the cultural and creative space. The Showcase will feature a curated selection of pre-created AI-driven short films, focusing on narrative strength, creative intent, cinematic quality, and responsible use of AI. Selected films will be screened at the Immersive Room AI Theatre at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting pavilion.

Also Read | Himanta Biswa Sarma Rifle Video Case: 'No Reason to Entertain This Here,' Says Supreme Court, Petitions Against Assam CM Sent to Gauhati High Court.

In November 2025, during the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Waves Film Bazaar, LTM, and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), under the aegis of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, successfully concluded India's first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Film Festival and Hackathon.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)