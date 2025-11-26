PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Lumina Datamatics, a strategic partner to global publishers and eCommerce retailers, is delighted to announce its outstanding achievement at The Asian Brand & Leadership Awards 2025, held on 21st November 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. We have been honored in two prestigious categories, which reinforces our commitment to innovation, leadership, and excellence across global markets.

This year's awards celebrated visionary brands and leaders making significant contributions across industries. Notable participants included Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Mahindra & Mahindra, TVS Motor, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Samsung, Pepsi (PepsiCo India), and Adani Ports.

Our Awards

1. Asia's Most Admirable Brand: Lumina Datamatics was acknowledged as the most admired brand in the nation's IT/ITeS industry.

This distinguished honor recognizes brands that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, reliability, and impact across Asia. Lumina Datamatics' continued focus on delivering transformative, digitally enabled solutions has helped position the company as a leader in the IT and services ecosystem.

2. Asia's Leader of the Year: Sameer Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics and Vice Chairman & CEO, TNQTech, was honored for his outstanding leadership qualities and achievements.

This prestigious award celebrates exemplary leadership, strategic foresight, and the ability to inspire and drive meaningful organizational growth. Sameer's vision has been central to Lumina Datamatics' continued expansion and innovation.

While acknowledging this prestigious achievement, Sameer Kanodia said: "I am extremely honored to receive this recognition. This award is a reflection of the collective dedication, passion, and innovative spirit of our teams at Lumina Datamatics and TNQTech. Together, we are committed to shaping the future of our industry through customer-centric solutions, digital excellence, and a culture of continuous improvement. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our employees, clients, and partners for their trust and support in our journey."

Event Highlights

The theme of this year's awards, 'Innovating Tomorrow: Leading with Vision and Impact', set the stage for a day of thought-provoking discussions and cross-industry dialogue. The event featured an esteemed lineup of speakers, including:

- Dr. Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, Former Chairman, ISRO

- Mr. Sameep Shastri, Vice Chairman, BRICS CCI

- Mr. Sushil Kumar Dhanuka, President, India-Thai Chamber of Commerce

As Lumina Datamatics continues to expand its global footprint, we remain committed to driving innovation, delivering value-driven solutions, and building a future defined by excellence.

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing digital Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are among the largest service providers in the Content space, and our customers include 8 of the top 10 academic publishers and 3 of the 5 largest Retailers and Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics' expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 7,000 professionals across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Philippines, and India.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2674666/5643321/Lumina_Datamatics_Logo.jpg

