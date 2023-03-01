Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): HH Dalai Lama interacted with more than 100 students and officials of M3M Foundation at his temple today at Maclodganj and gave them tips to be successful in life. The students who have graduated from M3M Foundation's iMpower academy for skills from different parts of the country were in an audience with him today with M3M Group chairman and lifetime trustee Basant Bansal and Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation.

Speaking on occasion, HH Dalai Lama emphasised world peace and tried to explain the concept of "Karuna". He explained how one can be happy and by having mental peace they can contribute to the "we world" where there is no weapon required and that's what is the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam where we all are one family with the sense of oneness, equality and belongingness for one another.

The audience was part of "Kaushal Dikshant" the national-level convocation ceremony for iMpower Academy for skills, which is a part of their nationwide Employability and Entrepreneurship Initiative Kaushal Sambal of M3M Foundation, happened yesterday at Govt. degree college auditorium at Dharmshala, where sh. Kishan Kapoor, the member of parliament, district- Kangra was the chief guest. The students in their convocation gowns and hats were thrilled while having the certificate and mesmerised the audience with their stunning performances as most of them were on stage for the first time.

Anikhil Royal and Soman Chaudhary, the emerging talent from Himachal and Dist Kangra were also felicitated by the "Kaushal Sambal Samman" of the M3M Foundation. The highlight of the event was the fashion show where the students presented dresses by doing the catwalk that was designed by them. Impressed by the talent and dedication of the students towards the performance, the M3M foundation announced their clothing brand where the dresses made by the students would be displayed.

Last year in June 2022, M3M Foundation launched this iMpower Academy for Skills, as part of their nationwide Employability and Entrepreneurship Initiative Kaushal Sambal with a vision that this project will hugely impact the prospects of the youth of the country and provide them with employment and livelihood opportunities across India as well as the other parts of the world.

Dr Payal Kanodia, Trustee, of M3M Foundation expressed her happiness and said, "I can't express how happy I am today to see these students getting their degrees and certificates. We had a vision when we launched this project last year. Seeing that vision taking its first step makes me feel very proud that we M3M Foundation have achieved this first milestone of training the youth and seeing them successfully placed." "I wish them the best for their future and invite all young people to come and join us in building their lives for a better future and world."

M3M Foundation has already established 4 such academies and is planning to establish 100 such academies next 3 years for the youth of the country.

M3M Foundation is the philanthropic arm of M3M Group; working towards bringing an equitable development that helps in attaining a brighter India. The Foundation envisions growth and development for all through the support of government initiatives and proactive steps in the developmental regime. It is determined to bring development across all sections of society by undertaking projects that ensure holistic growth. The prime focus of the foundation is on health, education, disaster management, and socio-economic development to transform a rural lifestyle. Kaushal Sambal aims to train 200000 youth in the next 5 years in India.

