Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): MAAC, a premiere institute and a pioneer in high-end 3D animation & VFX training, organized "100 hours" - a Tech-Challenge to make Animated Movies on Road Safety for the students of MAAC, pan India. A creative movie making marathon where students in teams relentlessly work and create 30 seconds of animated short movies uninterruptedly for 100 hours (i.e. approx 4.2 days without a break).

Students get expert guidance during the filmmaking process and get to work on a production pipeline from start to end which means pre-production, production, and post-production. By participating in this Creative Marathon of 100 hours, students get to witness a one-of-a-kind experience working towards an output of an animated short film.

The tech challenge saw a record high participation this year, with over 130 teams (about 5 students per team) which is nearly 650 students who collectively created over 3900 seconds of animated movies in 100 hours. The design of this tech challenge is based on the 360 Degree Skills Advantage principle of MAAC which puts student's skill and talent to test and evaluates their preparedness for jobs in the industry. A student through this challenge gets to experience a real-life work scenario and monitor progress in line with the time given to complete the task while using various relevant software and back-end support extended by the centres. This challenge also gives them a hands-on experience of working in a professional studio-like environment making them highly skilled and workforce ready from day one.

The theme for this Tech-Challenge this year was Road Safety, which commenced on March 24, 2022 and concluded by the mid-day of March 28, 2022. As per government data, between 2015-2019, on an average, about 1,48,000 people per annum perished due to road accidents. Some common causes of road accidents were over speeding, lane indiscipline, jumping red lights, drunk driving, using mobile phones, not wearing seatbelts or helmets. According to World Health Organization, Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 years. About three quarters (73 per cent) of all road traffic deaths occur among young males under the age of 25 years who are almost 3 times as likely to be killed in a road traffic crash as young females.

Bhavika Chouhan, Senior Vice President & Business Head, MAAC said, "A movie is a great source to spread awareness today. While picking a theme for MAAC students for '100 hours - movie making marathon' this year we wanted them to work not only on a good piece of art but also commit to a good cause. Following the road safety week, we thought it will be a great idea to put their skill to test along with giving them an opportunity to make a difference with their work."

She further added, "We have been very vocal about how proud we are of our students. They are hardworking, creative, and ready to learn every day. The entries have been truly reflective of an excellent curriculum that the MAAC team has put in place to skill our students into excellent animators, VFX artists, game designers and so on. Congratulations to each & every one of our students on achieving such high degree of professional skillsets and again for us everyone who completed the task within the given time and resources is a winner."

The winners will be awarded with a cash prize, memento, and a Certification of Merit. Apart from these, every student participant got a certificate of participation.

With the best-in-class curriculum and 360-degree skills advantage like technical skills, industry readiness, creativity, teamwork, working under deadlines, resilience, and personality development, MAAC is regularly training students in various aspects of Media & Entertainment Industry viz 3D Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Multimedia & Broadcast. MAAC believes that initiatives & platforms such as "100 hours" plays a far crucial role in not just skilling the youth, but also preparing them for a successful career in the Media & Entertainment Industry.

MAAC is India's premier training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001 and a major brand of Aptech Ltd, MAAC has trained over lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centres in India and abroad with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.

MAAC offers industry-relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Multimedia, Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR & AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students, backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure, and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as MPC, Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, IBN7, NY VFXwaala and Cosmos Maya amongst others.

