Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 16 (ANI/PNN): Mad About Sports, a leading provider of sports analytics and sports management courses, is proud to announce that it has launched the careers of over 260 aspiring professionals in the field of sports. With a mission to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the highly competitive world of sports, Mad About Sports has become the go-to destination for those looking to start or advance their careers in this exciting field.

Founded by Aditya Goenka, a BTech graduate from IIT Kharagpur, Mad About Sports has a strong foundation in both sports and technology. Aditya's vision was to create a platform where aspiring sports professionals could access quality education, mentorship, and networking opportunities to help them achieve their goals. With a focus on innovation, Mad About Sports has developed a range of cutting-edge courses that incorporate the latest industry trends, best practices, and technologies. Some of their star courses are on Cricket Analytics, Fantasy Cricket, Football Analytics, Sports Management, Football Video and Tactical Analysis among others.

Mad About Sports' courses are designed to help students gain a comprehensive understanding of the sports industry, from its trends and challenges to the latest advancements in technology and analytics. Through hands-on learning experiences, students have the opportunity to develop the skills needed to succeed in a variety of roles, including sports management, sports marketing, and sports analytics. The company's highly experienced instructors, many of whom are seasoned professionals in the field, provide personalized mentorship and guidance to help students achieve their goals.

In addition to its core courses, Mad About Sports also offers a range of career services, including resume building, interview preparation, and job placement assistance. The company's strong connections with leading sports organizations and its commitment to student success have resulted in a high placement rate for graduates, with many securing jobs in top organizations in India and abroad in companies like Sony, Kadamba Technologies, Cricket Academy of Pathans, SportsKPI, Khel Kabaddi, Cricket.com, and several more. Moreover, one of their alumni, Naman Agarwal, even got the chance to work at the T20 World Cup and IPL 2022 as a broadcast analyst under Irfan Pathan (Cricket Academy of Pathans).

With its focus on empowering the next generation of sports professionals, Mad About Sports is poised for continued growth and success. The company's innovative approach to education, combined with its commitment to student success, has made it the premier destination for those looking to start or advance their careers in the world of sports.

So if you're passionate about sports and looking to take your career to the next level, look no further than Mad About Sports. Join the growing community of successful graduates and start your journey to a successful career in sports today!

