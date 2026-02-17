New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The MAHA MedTech Mission aims for India to emerge as an exporter of medical technologies, focusing on providing scalable solutions to low-income and middle-income countries. This objective marks a shift in the national healthcare strategy, positioning the country as a critical hub for AI-driven medical innovation.

At a session during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where stakeholders discussed co-creating the MedTech frontier, T Thangaradjou, Scientist F at the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), stated that the mission is a collaborative initiative involving the ANRF, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and the Gates Foundation.

Speaking at the summit, he highlighted reforms designed to accelerate the domestic innovation ecosystem. "Removing this 3-year blockage, It makes it possible for innovators to apply for MedTech grants much earlier in their journey," Thangaradjou said, referencing the removal of the mandatory three-year existence requirement for deep-tech startups to obtain research recognition.

The government is also prioritising the clinical validation of these technologies to meet international standards. Taruna Madan Gupta, Scientist G and Head of the Development Research Division at ICMR, reiterated that the clinical evaluation of medical devices with compliance is mandatory.

She noted that standardised data sets are now available for developing AI-based prediction and diagnostics. To facilitate this, the "MedTech Mitra" platform provides regulatory guidance and individual advice to ensure that studies are acceptable to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for marketing licensing.

Regarding the dual focus on development and safety, Gupta said, "The Government is conscious of the need to balance both. CDSCO is developing new guidelines on AI in healthcare, while ICMR is revising its frameworks to support both innovation and rigorous validation."

She added that this regulatory effort is supported by investments in 84 new clinical trial sites and over 30 Centres for Advanced Research for innovation evaluation.

Industry representatives emphasised that AI-enabled MedTech is becoming more accessible and impactful. Gaurav Agarwal, Co-Chairman of the CII National Medical Technology Forum, noted that AI in manufacturing helps bridge manpower gaps and improves productivity.

From a clinical perspective, Kinjal Saxena, Chief Product and Technology Officer at AIG Hospitals, underlined the importance of building patient trust and involving medical experts from the outset of AI implementation.

The session concluded with a consensus that coordinated policy reforms and multi-stakeholder collaboration are essential for global outreach. Christian Wickert, Head of Global Digital Policy at Merck KGaA, emphasised that evolving policies must align with technological advancements and stressed the importance of secure data access and privacy.

Through these combined efforts, India intends to meet domestic needs while serving as a global hub for affordable MedTech solutions. (ANI)

