New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI/Digpu): Has it ever happened to you that you get transported to a different world while watching a film? You get so involved in the film that you actually forget the difference between reel and real life. Well, that is exactly what Mahaveer Shringi's 'Koi Sath Hai' will do to you. It will take you on a journey that intrigues you to go deeper and deeper inside despite being scary.

Koi Sath Hai is a tale of five young friends, Raghav, Anjali, Mansi, Akshay and Dev who set out on a road trip from Delhi to Jaipur. They must have never thought even in their wildest dreams where this journey will take them. On reaching their resort, these guys are subjected to some scary dreams and incidences that they keep ignoring until one fine night when they decide to awaken the evil spirits and what follows will take your breath away.

Horror is a genre which most directors refrain from experimenting unless very sure. It is one of the most difficult genres to attempt and especially when it is your directorial debut. We have to give it to Mahaveer Shringi for touching a genre that most filmmakers would not even think of attempting even after becoming a big name.

Let us tell you that Koi Saath Hai will take you on a roller-coaster ride and will keep you on the edge of your seat till the end with the turn of unexpected incidents. Although this film promises to be a horror-comedy, the number of nail-biting and nerve-chilling scenes was more than the very little comedy ones. And, no, we are not complaining a bit about it.

The movie casts Mahaveer Shringi, Neet Mahal, Rajesh Dubeay, Priya Tiwari, Asma Sayad, Sikandar Chauhan, Yash Gaur, Anwar Ali and is directed by Mahaveer Shringi. Talking about actors, Shringi himself is a part of the film and plays the role of a cop. His character brings in a flavour of comedy in Koi Sath Hai.

Apart from him, Neet Mahal has done a fantastic job, and we do not want to reveal much as it will be a spoiler and you definitely don't want that. Apart from the acting, the background score, although not that catchy, but has the potential to get stuck in your head. Each and every actor in the film has done justice to the role given to them. Be it those five friends or someone as small as Shringi's sidekicks in the movie, Shahrukh - Salman, there is not a single actor who we can say has not performed up to the mark.

Yes! This film does not have star power, but we bet the performances will win your hearts and you wouldn't regret investing 2 hours of your precious time on this one. We want to question one thing to Mahaveer Shringi that, what exactly should we decipher from the ending? Is it positive or negative? Also, are we going to have a second part or not?

We want to highlight here that Koi Sath Hai has been entirely shot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the film's main USP is that it has been shot in real locations like 'shamshan ghats'. This is another reason why you should not skip it.

All we would say for now is that, allow Mahaveer Shringi and his Koi Sath Hai team to take you on this petrifying journey and trust the story's power.

