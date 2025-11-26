New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Mahindra Racing has confirmed its commitment as a manufacturer to Formula E's GEN4 era, beginning with the 2026/27 season, continuing its long-standing association with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The announcement, made during the unveiling of the new Mahindra M12Electro in India, marks another chapter in the team's electric racing journey that began in 2013.

According to a press release, the Indian team, one of the founding members of Formula E, has been part of the championship since its inception and was the first original equipment manufacturer to commit to the all-electric series. Over the years, Mahindra Racing has achieved five E-Prix victories, 29 podium finishes, 11 pole positions, and more than 1,000 championship points.

With this new commitment, Mahindra Racing will continue competing in Formula E at least until 2030. The decision follows a period of steady progress under CEO and Team Principal Frederic Bertrand, during which the team climbed from the back of the grid to regular podium contention.

The new M12Electro, launched alongside the announcement, is set to build on this momentum and help the team remain among the top contenders in the upcoming season.

R Velusamy, Chairman of Mahindra Racing, said the commitment reflects the brand's deep belief in the future of electric mobility.

"Mahindra Racing has always been a symbol of our commitment to the Race to Road journey, where innovation on the track directly shapes the clean, intelligent, and high-performance mobility solutions we deliver to customers," he said. "Continuing this journey till 2030 is a testament to our belief in the sport, in electrification, and in India's role in leading global sustainable mobility."

Team Principal Frederic Bertrand described the move as a milestone for the team. "We have been on a fantastic journey over the past two seasons," he said. "With this announcement, we now have the platform to keep growing and developing. None of this would be possible without our colleagues across the Mahindra Group, whose enthusiasm to 'Scream Electric' inspires us every day."

Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds welcomed Mahindra's continued involvement, saying, "As one of our founding teams, Mahindra has consistently championed electric racing and innovation. Their bold vision for sustainable mobility perfectly aligns with Formula E's mission."

The upcoming GEN4 era, detailed recently by the FIA, promises significant advances in performance and technology, including higher power output, increased regenerative braking, and a focus on sustainability through recyclable materials.

These developments align with Mahindra Racing's "Planet Positive" programme, which aims to promote positive environmental and social impact. (ANI)

