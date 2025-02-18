PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18: In a thrilling finale, Majhi Mumbai emerged victorious in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2, defeating Srinagar ke Veer by three wickets. This triumph marked the culmination of a spectacular season, showcasing the team's exceptional sportsmanship and prowess.

The ISPL is India's largest tennis ball cricket tournament, featuring six teams, each with a celebrity owner. Majhi Mumbai is owned by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Path India's Neeti Agrawal.

The final match, held at Thane's Dadoji kondadev Stadium, was a nail-biting contest that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Ankur's decisive six in the final over sealed the win for Majhi Mumbai.

Led by captain Vijay Pawale, the team demonstrated exceptional skill and determination throughout the season. Despite initial struggles in the final, Majhi Mumbai recovered from 64/6 to secure a thrilling victory, thanks to Pawale's unbeaten 22 runs off nine balls and Birendra's 14 runs off six balls.

Notable attendees, including Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Suraj Samat, and Meenal Amol Kale, demonstrated their support for the tournament. Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar also graced the occasion.

Majhi Mumbai's triumph highlights their perseverance and resolve, underscoring the growing popularity and success of ISPL. The league provides emerging cricketers with professional opportunities undoubtedly.

