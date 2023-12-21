NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: Are you constantly overwhelmed trying to keep track of your credit health and manage it effectively? Imagine being able to smoothly oversee and handle all your loan accounts from one place, with a clear view of all the factors that affect your CIBIL Score. If you're ready to make that your reality, read on to discover how the Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass can take you from overwhelmed to credit confident.

Understanding the Credit Pass

Powered by the nation's oldest and largest credit information company, TransUnion CIBIL, the Credit Pass is a first-of-its-kind offering from Bajaj Finserv, a trusted leader in the financial services sector. Signing up is a simple process that equips you with a unique 12-digit Credit Pass number that you can use for unlimited access to your monthly CIBIL Score updates. Thus, ensuring you stay informed about your financial standing at all times.

Credit Pass Subscription

Affordability meets functionality with two subscription plans: Standard and Premium. The Standard plan, priced at a mere Rs 59 for 6 months, provides an economical entry point. However, for those seeking an extended subscription and access to premium tools, the Premium plan, at Rs. 99 for 12 months, proves to be the value-packed choice.

Key Features of Credit Pass

Learn about the Credit Pass suite of tools and resources that can help you effortlessly monitor and manage your credit health to boost your creditworthiness:

* Monthly CIBIL Score Checks: Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass provides users with the invaluable benefit of monthly CIBIL Score checks. This regular update ensures that you stay abreast of your credit standing, allowing for timely adjustments and informed financial decisions.

* Personalised Dashboard: The personalised dashboard is a standout feature of the Credit Pass, offering users a comprehensive overview of their financial landscape. This user-friendly interface displays all your credit accounts in one convenient dashboard, making it easy for you to understand and manage your credit health effectively.

* Credit Health Report: With the Credit Pass, users gain access to their detailed credit health report in real time. This report goes beyond the credit score, providing insights into various factors affecting the user's credit health. This includes your repayment patterns, your credit utilisation trend, your recent enquiries, and more. It's a comprehensive tool for understanding the nuances of one's financial standing.

* Credit Score Simulator: The Credit Score Simulator, available in the Premium plan, is a powerful tool that allows users to simulate the potential impact of financial decisions on their credit score. This feature empowers you to make informed choices, foreseeing the likely repercussions before making significant financial commitments.

* EMI Calculator: The EMI Calculator, available in the Premium plan, is a practical tool that comes in handy when planning loan EMIs. Use this feature to calculate and plan your loan repayments well in advance, ensuring financial stability and preventing any unexpected surprises in your repayment journey.

Why is the Credit Pass a Must-Have?

The benefits of having a Credit Pass are manifold. From improved financial health to increased chances of loan or credit card approvals, this subscription service proves to be a game-changer. With the clarity and contextual insight Credit Pass provides, you can adopt credit behaviours that positively impact your credit health.

Register for Credit Pass

Sign up in no time with the user-friendly process outlined below:

* Visit the official Credit Pass web page and click on 'SUBSCRIBE'

* Authenticate your mobile number with the OTP sent to your phone

* Enter a few basic details, such as your name and PAN card information

* Select the subscription plan that aligns with your preferences and complete the payment

Upon successful payment completion, you can log in and access your personalised Credit Pass dashboard, check your monthly CIBIL Score, and monitor your credit health.

Regularly monitoring your credit health isn't just a suggestion; it's a financial imperative. Bajaj Finserv Credit Pass empowers you with insights to make informed decisions and proactively manage your finances, ensuring peace of mind and greater financial security. Try it today and confidently manage your credit health.

