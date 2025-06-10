NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 10: Manipal's American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine has announced a major academic shift that will offer Indian students greater flexibility and faster pathways to a medical career. Beginning this September, Manipal's AUA will transition to a trimester schedule, enabling new student intakes three times a year-in May, September, and January.

Manipal's AUA offers a comprehensive medical program tailored for students who have completed their 12th grade or equivalent, and aspire to become global doctors, practicing in the USA, Canada, or the UK. Students can opt to begin their academic journey at the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal, India.

The introduction of the third intake in May, starting this September, means students no longer have to wait for traditional academic cycles This change not only allows them to begin their medical education sooner but also reduces the overall duration of the MD program from 6.5 years to 6 years. Students can graduate earlier and progress more quickly toward clinical rotations and licensure. With a shorter timeline, students will also incur lower expenses related to housing, travel, and daily living, making medical school more affordable and accessible.

"This new trimester reflects our commitment to meeting students where they are and supporting their academic goals with greater flexibility," said Dr. Peter Bell, President of AUA. "By offering an additional start date, we're empowering future physicians to take control of their timelines and move forward with confidence."

The trimester schedule maintains AUA's rigorous academic standards while enhancing overall efficiency. A key benefit is the integration of the Global Health Track, previously a separate program, into the core curriculum. Offered in collaboration with Florida International University (FIU), this track ensures that all students gain exposure to global health systems, community engagement, and public health challenges.

Depending on their entry point, students may also become eligible to apply for residency programs up to a year ahead of schedule, giving them a competitive edge and accelerating their medical careers.

Applications are now open for the August 2025 intake. For more details on admission and eligibility, visit: go.auamed.org/india

Established in 2004, the American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine, part of the prestigious Manipal Education and Medical Group, is a fully accredited international medical school offering a rigorous, innovative education designed to prepare students for successful careers in medicine.

Manipal's AUA has grown into a hub for international education, operating from a modern, 150,000 sq. ft. technologically advanced campus in Antigua. It follows a US-modeled curriculum that emphasizes hands-on training and personalized learning through small batch sizes.

With clinical rotations at over 35+ affiliated teaching hospitals across the United States, UK, and Canada, and a vast network of over 4,000 accomplished alumni practicing worldwide, Manipal's AUA provides a dynamic and nurturing environment for students to develop their medical expertise.

The university is recognized by the Medical Board of California (MBC), approved by the New York State Education Department, and accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). Graduates are fully eligible for residencies and medical licensing exams in the USA, Canada, and the UK, opening doors to global opportunities.

Backed by Manipal's 70-year legacy in healthcare and education, Manipal's AUA is more than just a medical school. It emphasizes a holistic admissions approach, selecting highly motivated students based on a well-rounded profile that includes 10th and 12th scores, personal interviews, entrance test, letters of recommendation, and extracurricular activities, rather than relying solely on the NEET score.

