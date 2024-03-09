ATK

New Delhi [India], March 9: Mantras Foundation, an NGO dedicated to empowering MSMEs, startups, and women professionals, is proud to announce the prestigious Masa Women Excellence Awards. This award ceremony will honor and celebrate exceptional women across diverse fields who have made impactful contributions and inspired future generations.

"We strive to foster a world where women's achievements are celebrated, promoting equality and empowerment," said Pragya Jhunjhunwala, Director of Mantras Foundation. "Through strategic initiatives and collaborations, we aim to provide support, resources, and opportunities that facilitate growth, innovation, and economic empowerment within these sectors."

The Masa Women Excellence Awards Ceremony

The ceremony will kick off with a warm welcome address by Pragya Jhunjhunwala, Director of Mantras Foundation. This will be followed by a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony involving all esteemed guests.

The event's Chief Guest P K Das, Director MSME will launch Q Startup Magazine, a publication dedicated to supporting and promoting the startup ecosystem. Following the launch, Vibhor Tandon, Director of Mantras Foundation, will introduce the concept of a "power brand," a topic likely to resonate with attendees.

A central highlight of the event will be a panel discussion titled "Women Excellence: Being Stree Shakti." Moderated by the esteemed Smt INA Bose, the discussion promises insightful perspectives from a diverse group of speakers: Debashis Biswas, Dr D Mitra, and Jyoti Banerjee. Representing various fields, these accomplished individuals will delve into themes of women's empowerment, leadership, and breaking barriers. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain inspiration and knowledge from these thought leaders.

The ceremony will conclude with the introduction of two exciting initiatives: the Entrepreneurship Hackathon and the MSME Ayush Center. These programs further demonstrate Mantras Foundation's commitment to fostering growth and opportunity.

Adding Prestige to the Ceremony

The Masa Women Excellence Awards ceremony is honored to have Sri Mahesh Agarwal and Radhe Shyam Goenka Advocate Mamta Binani as Guests of Honor. Their presence will add a touch of prestige to the event and reflect the importance Mantras Foundation places on recognizing and celebrating women's achievements.

