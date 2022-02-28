Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): UK's Iconic brand, Marks & Spencer announces the launch of its bestselling homeware collection in India starting 4th March, 2022.

With contemporary, stylish, and high quality pieces at great value, the collection will offer:

Beddings: Bed linen in fresh summer prints with a range of cushions, duvets and throws starting INR 1,499

Bathrooms: Essentials such as towels and mats in classic solid prints and quirky designs starting INR 999

Wellness: The famed Apothecary brand consisting of bath & body items, fragrant diffusers, aroma candles, room sprays and gift sets starting INR 799

Dinning: Classic and unique sets of dinnerware, stylish tea-coffee mugs and platters, starting INR 199

Speaking on the expansion into Home, James Munson, Managing Director of Marks & Spencer Reliance India said, "We are very pleased to finally be launching a Homeware collection in India. This is the right time as consumers are spending more time at home and are looking to update their living space. In line with the market trend for more Homeware shopping online, and our own omnichannel strategy, we're introducing this collection across selected stores, our flagship website, AJIO and Myntra."

Jamie Fraser, Head of Buying & Merchandising, Marks & Spencer Reliance India further added, "Having spent a lot of time indoors, consumers are seeking to create their happy space be in their home office or personal spaces. The pandemic has also made consumers appreciate quality even more as they continue to seek sustainable options that are designed to last long. We are delighted that we will now be able to offer our high quality homeware and offer them a hand feel of collections via three flagship stores across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore and our flagship website."

M&S Homeware collection will be available online from 4th March at Marksandspencer.in, Myntra.com & Ajio.com along with presence in select M&S stores offline in Delhi, Mumbai & Bangalore.

M&S Home is a growth opportunity for M&S as it shapes its future. Over the past two years, M&S Home has begun to reshape led by a strengthened leadership team headed up by Director of Home, Heidi Woodhouse. Building better products has been a key focus, the team has made the big, bigger, growing in areas such as home fragrance with in-house brand Apothecary. Core to the Home product offer at M&S is value and quality - no matter what price point a shopper is browsing.

Notes to Editor

Established in 1884, Marks & Spencer is one of the UK's leading retailers with over 138 years of British heritage and takes pride in being special and different.

Marks & Spencer has over 1,500 stores worldwide including Europe, Asia and Middle East and flagship websites in over 100 markets. For more information on Marks & Spencer please visit our website.

Marks & Spencer ensure that 100% of the cotton for M&S clothing is now more sustainably sourced including cotton sourced as BCI Cotton.

M&S also use Fairtrade, organic and recycled cotton in clothing.

For every M&S product, our clear goal is to only use responsibly sourced raw materials, including those that derive from animals - for example we've banned the use of angora and alpaca in all M&S products.

We were the first retailer to transparently publish details of the 500+ factories that make M&S clothing on our interactive supplier map, which includes the factory location, name, number of workers and gender split.

In London, a dedicated team of designers, technologist and product developers focus on continually identifying new trends and developing fashion forward, high quality clothing.

Marks & Spencer opened its first store in India in 2001 and in April 2008 signed a Joint Venture with Reliance Retail to form Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd.

M&S operates more than 90 stores across 33 cities including Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Amritsar, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Chennai, Kochi, Baroda, Bhopal, Surat, Kanpur, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

In 2020, Marks & Spencer launched its flagship e-commerce website www.marksandspencer.in in line with the ambition of becoming an Omni-channel business.

