New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/GPRC): Mauritius Cricket Federation is pleased to announce the participation of its national cricket team for the very first time in an international competition for the Southern Africa qualifier of the Africa T20 Cup in Johannesburg, South Africa as from 27th May 2023 to 1st June 2023.

The event will bring together 5 cricketing nations in a celebration of skill, sportsmanship, and the spirit of the game.

Led by the indomitable Mark Segers, Mauritius enters the competition as one of the formidable contenders.

Having meticulously prepared and honed their skills, the team is poised to leave an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape. Their participation underscores their commitment to create the legacy of cricket, both domestically and on the global stage. The national cricket team is an amalgamation of seasoned veterans and promising young talent. Speaking on behalf of the national cricket board, Ashwani Sood, expressed his excitement for the upcoming tournament. "We are thrilled and very proud to be part of this esteemed international competition as this is the very first time that the Mauritian flag will be flown at an International Cricketing event.

Our team has been diligently preparing, and we have full faith in their abilities. We believe they will represent our nation with utmost professionalism, respect and dedication and we urge our fellow citizens to rally behind them.

We are hoping that this event will be a springboard for awareness and development of this beautiful game on our Paradise Island and will encourage/motivate the youngsters to come out and play" Ali Akbar Khan, Director, Pacific Star Sports (PSS), the commercial partners of MCF, said "We are excited about this partnership, and we look forward to creating a unique fun experience for MCF, it's a long-term plan which would also include investing in the cricketing infrastructure but once ready this would be one of the locations that Cricketers and fans would love to come.

The International Cricket Championship provides a platform for nations to come together, fostering camaraderie, and promoting goodwill among cricketing nations. It serves as a testament to the unifying power of sports, transcending borders, and cultures.

