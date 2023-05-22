Mumbai, May 22: A Thane resident was allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 14 lakh after fraudsters lured him with a "like and earn" scam. Police officials said that the victim, a 55-year-old from Thane fell victim to the "like and earn" fraud. Reportedly, scamsters lured the victim by promising good returns, however, they cheated him by emptying his bank account by over Rs 10 lakh.

According to a report in the Times of India, the victim is a resident of Thane's Ghodbunder Road. An officer privy to the case said that in April the victim was approached by fraudsters through a social networking app. The officer said that the scamsters lured the victim by promising good returns for performing various tasks. The tasks included giving likes and ratings to a number of products online. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Borivali Man Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters While Trying to Book Train Tickets.

Thane Resident Falls Prey To 'Like and Earn' Fraud:

Cops said that in the beginning, the victim received good money and as soon as the scamsters gained his confidence, they offered to increase his returns and even upgraded his daily tasks. The victim fell into the trap and upgraded to their latest offer. However, the fraudster asked him to deposit a certain amount in order to claim his reward.

Soon after the victim paid the money, the alleged scamster cut all communications. Yogesh Awhad, inspector of Kasarwadavli police station said, "The victim realised the con after few days so he approached us. We have registered a case under sections of the IT Act and IPC." Online Fraud in Mumbai: Man Loses Rs 1.3 Crore While Trying to Earn Money by Liking YouTube Videos.

In a separate incident, another resident of Thane was allegedly cheated of Rs 5.24 lakh by a Delhi-based person who offered to arrange a medicine distribution business for him with the Indian Railways.

