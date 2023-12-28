Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat summit scheduled for January 2024, the Mazgaon Dockyard Limited (MDL) has taken a plunge into potential submarine tourism in Gujarat by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat.

The collaborative effort aims to develop a submarine capable of reaching depths of up to 100 meters, catering specifically to tourism in the Bet Dwarka area.

In a significant move, MDL and the Gujarat government formalized their partnership through the MOU, expressing Gujarat's keen interest in acquiring a submarine for tourism purposes.

The envisioned submarine is expected to offer unique underwater experiences in the pristine waters around Bet Dwarka, adding a new dimension to the state's tourism landscape.

The MOU, a preliminary step in the collaborative venture, signifies the intent to explore the feasibility and logistics of constructing a submarine for tourism.

MDL Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjeev Singhal, provided insights into the current status of the project. Singhal emphasized that while the MOU has been signed, the construction of the submarine is contingent upon the Gujarat government's final decision.

Singhal said, "We have entered into an MOU with government of Gujarat about this and we are still at the MoU level until something is finalised we cannot go ahead with the construction of the said Submarine. We will go ahead as and when Gujarat government decides on it"

The submarine, once realized, is projected to have the capability to submerge to depths of 100 meters, providing tourists with a mesmerizing glimpse of the underwater world around Bet Dwarka.

Beyond the recreational aspect, such initiatives often contribute to local economies by generating employment opportunities and attracting investments in related infrastructure.

As the collaborative endeavour awaits a final decision from the Gujarat government, the stakeholders, including MDL, are poised to initiate the construction phase upon receiving the green light.

The outcome of this ambitious project is eagerly anticipated as it has the potential to reshape Gujarat's tourism landscape and position Bet Dwarka as a unique underwater destination.

The signing of the MOU marks the initial steps towards realizing the vision of underwater tourism, emphasizing the significance of collaborative efforts between government bodies and industry players in promoting innovative and sustainable tourism initiatives. (ANI)

