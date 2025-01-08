BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 8: McAfee, a global leader in online protection, today announced the launch of McAfee® Deepfake Detector, the latest addition to the company's suite of AI-powered products, in India. With AI-created videos, or deepfakes, flooding the internet and circulating across social media, we now live in a world where seeing and hearing are no longer believing. To combat the rise in AI scams and misinformation, McAfee has worked with leading OEMs to bring powerful AI-based deepfake detection capabilities to consumers in India. Additionally, the McAfee Smart AI Hub offers easy-to-use tools and interactive resources to help you learn how to spot and avoid AI-driven scams. The advent of AI has changed the game for cybercriminals, who are creating more convincing, personalized, AI-generated scams at scale. Recent McAfee research shows that the average Indian reports seeing 4.7 deepfake videos online daily and 66% of Indians report they or someone they know has fallen victim to a deepfake video scam in the last 12 months. These scams have become so sophisticated and hard to detect that more than 2 of 5 (44%) Indians who fell victim to an online scam became victim to another online scam within 12 months.[ii] "While not all AI-content is created with malicious intent, the ability to know if a video is real or fake helps consumers make smart and well-informed decisions," said Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering at McAfee. "We're inspired by the transformative potential of AI and empowering individuals with the most advanced deepfake detection so they can navigate the evolving online world safely and confidently." Enhanced performance, with privacy safeguards

With McAfee® Deepfake Detector now available in India, on many select Copilot+ PCs, consumers in India who opt in are alerted within seconds if AI-altered audio is detected in videos, without relying on laborious manual video uploads. Trained on hundreds of thousands of samples, McAfee's AI detection models perform the entire identification process - known as inference - directly on the PC, maximizing on-device processing to keep private user data off the cloud. McAfee does not collect or record a user's audio in any way, and the user is always in control and can turn audio detection on or off as desired. By leveraging the NPU and performing analysis on-device, McAfee provides comprehensive privacy and boosts processing speed when compared to cloud-based usage and improves battery life. These advancements significantly enhance the consumer experience, allowing people to make informed decisions about the content they view and protecting them against cybercrooks manipulating video audio without compromising the speed of their PC. This ensures consumers can use their PC as usual - whether they're gaming, browsing, or watching videos - while McAfee Deepfake Detector works quietly in the background, protecting people against deceptions and alerting them to potential scams without compromising performance. Availability and Pricing

McAfee® Deepfake Detector is available for English language detection on select Copilot+ PCs in India. The cost for standalone McAfee Deepfake Detector is Rs. 499 and McAfee+ with Deepfake Detector is Rs. 2,398. McAfee Smart AI™ Hub

The McAfee Smart AI™ Hub at McAfee.ai is the online, go-to destination for the latest information and educational content related to AI and cybersecurity, with a focus on deepfakes and AI-driven scams. The Hub also empowers consumers to join the fight against scams by submitting suspicious videos for analysis by McAfee's advanced AI-powered deepfake detection technology. Insights and trends identified through this analysis will be used to further educate the public, enriching societal understanding and awareness of deepfakes and other artificially generated content, and enhancing everyone's ability to navigate and stay safe in a digital world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

[i] A McAfee survey, which focused on the topic of deepfakes, text and email scam messages, and the impact of these scams on consumers, was conducted online in December 2024. 5,000 adults, age 18+, In 7 countries (US, Australia, India, UK, France, Germany, Japan), participated in the study.

