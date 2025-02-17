BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 17: McCain Foods India, India's market leading brand in frozen French Fries and a leading name in the foods industry, has achieved a significant milestone by securing the prestigious Global GAP certification. This achievement underscores McCain's commitment to food safety, sustainability, and strengthening grower partnerships, reinforcing its leadership in responsible farming practices.

Global GAP certification sets internationally recognized standards for safe, sustainable farming, covering critical areas such as food safety, environmental sustainability, and worker welfare. By securing this certification, McCain Foods fortified its commitment to responsible sourcing aligned with its ambitious goal of achieving 100% regenerative agriculture practices by 2030.

The journey towards this landmark began in 2017, driven by a customer-first mindset and a vision for sustainable agriculture. Over the past eight years, McCain Foods has worked tirelessly to implement the McCain Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), with 95% of its growers now adhering to these rigorous standards. In 2024, taking a bold step under its "Think Big, Plan Ahead" philosophy, McCain voluntarily underwent a Global GAP audit with select growers--and successfully passed on its very first attempt.

Mainak Dhar, Managing Director, McCain Foods India, reiterated the company's commitment to pursuing excellence and focus on quality, stating: "We are humbled to have been conferred the prestigious Global GAP certification. This milestone reflects McCain India's unwavering dedication to excellence, sustainability, and the safety of our products. The hard work and collaboration between our teams and growers have been instrumental in this achievement, and it brings us one step closer to our long-term vision of 100% regenerative agriculture practices by 2030. This certification is a testament to our commitment to responsible farming and ensures we continue to meet the highest global standards for food safety and sustainability. Most importantly, it reassures our consumers that every product they enjoy from McCain is grown with care and responsibility, offering them the assurance of high-quality, sustainably produced food."

The successful audit strengthens McCain's confidence in its strategy and execution, solidifying its position as a leader in sustainable agricultural practices.

Speaking on this milestone, Sachin Thorat, Director - Agriculture, McCain Foods India, added: "Being conferred the Global GAP certification is a significant accomplishment for McCain India and further strengthens our grower partnerships. Our journey has been driven by a customer-first mindset and a focus on sustainable, safe farming practices. With over 95% of our growers now following McCain GAP, we are well on our way to achieving 100% regenerative agriculture practices by 2030. This certification not only reinforces our commitment to sustainability but also supports our mission to meet the growing global demand for responsibly produced food." With this milestone, McCain Foods continues to pave the way for safe, high-quality, and sustainably grown food, underpinning its promise to consumers and partners alike.

