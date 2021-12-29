New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI/SRV): Mechatron Robotics, an EdTech division of Neurapses Technologies and one of the fastest-growing platforms for learning Robotics & STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education, has launched a set of project-based learning programs including Robotics, Coding, Electronics & Circuits, Advanced Arduino, AI for kids, Virtual Robotics and Robot Operating System (ROS) and more.

The company has also recently got recognized as an internationally accredited body by STEM.org, one of the major international bodies for accreditation, renowned for its quality certifications in STEM.

Aimed at developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills among students by challenging them to build real-life projects, Mechatron Robotics expose students to both technical and non-technical skills. Students can enrol via online or offline medium to learn and sharpen their knowledge and skills across a plethora of domains at a global level. The courses and the curriculum offered are carefully picked and taught by experienced mechatronics, electronics engineers, and several industry experts to ensure that the skills and knowledge acquired are in-demand ones and highly beneficial for students.

The programs provided by Mechatron Robotics offers the students with constant challenges to complement their learning and helps analyze their progress from time to time. These challenges mainly consist of building real-life projects, which is the best industrial exposure a student can get from the comfort of their home.

The team of AI engineers at Mechatron Robotics have developed the world's first AI-based recommendation system for education industry, a state-of-the-art creation that understands the unique behaviour of each individual and uses a hybrid recommendation model to suggest the technology and courses they can learn, based on their interest.

This achievement is followed by the introduction of the first working version of the AI-based learning management system, which imparts both online and offline modes of education with AI capabilities and recommendation systems. It has been remarkably designed in such a way that any educational institution can apply it practically without any hassles.

Mechatron Robotics has also successfully solved the major issues faced by students who learn via online mediums. Through its Hybrid Learning Program Model, students can participate in live lectures and simultaneously work on the hardware DIY kits provided, at home.

In this way, Mechatron Robotics is helping in building a promising set of engineers who learn and apply those skills and knowledge practically at the same time. It has also introduced the first DIY Robotics Kit, DIY IoT Kit, DIY Drones Kit, and DIY Humanoids Kit for students. These challenging projects have also been designed by the R&D team of the firm.

Mechatron Robotics started its operations in 2018 with a motive to bridge the gap between the education system and the industrial requirement of the 21st century. It has served more than 50,000 students across the world by developing a strong project-based curriculum and guided them in publishing more than 500 international projects.

Additionally, the company is now having 17-plus franchises over the globe in India, Australia, Germany, Kenya, and 14 countries of Africa where thousands of school and college students, trained and mentored to build challenging real-life projects and learn 21st-century skills. Mechatron Robotics plans to expand its operations to more countries in the next two years.

Siddhartha Kumar, Founder of Mechatron Robotics says, "We at Mechatron Robotics, believe in holistic learning, that complements both technical and non-technical skills. Hence, to provide practical learning experience, we provide project-based learning opportunities to students and empower them with the technical skills of the 21st century and non-technical skills like Problem Solving, Innovative thinking, Critical Thinking, Logical reasoning and Perseverance."

Neurapses Technologies is the parent organization of Mechatron Robotics. It is one of the leading machine learning companies, working on next-generation technologies to provide smart solutions to businesses. It has developed applications for Image processing, Automated Document processing, Information extraction systems, Data Analytics, Recommendation Systems, among others. They are unarguably one of the fastest-growing companies in the domain, providing their services in the IT, logistics, retail, healthcare, supply chain and education sector.

