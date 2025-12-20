NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 20: MediaTek, the world's leading fabless semiconductor company, powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, hosted its Tech Day 2025 in Bangalore, themed 'Innovation, possibilities, and imagination in every chip' with a focus on the latest technologies from MediaTek across its premium and flagship Dimensity lineup. Representatives from media, tech analysts and key retailers from OPPO and Vivo were also present for insightful discussions on the next frontier of technology.

Also Read | 'Have to Get Rid of Jungle Raaj in West Bengal': PM Narendra Modi Targets TMC in Ranaghat Address.

MediaTek showcased its latest Dimensity 9500 SoC, reinforcing the company's leadership in high-performance mobile computing. MediaTek Dimensity 9500 is a 3rd gen All Big Core CPU design, combining a 4.21GHz ultra core, industry's first support for 4-channel UFS4.1, MediaTek Imagiq 1190, three premium cores, Arm G1-Ultra GPU and four performance cores. MediaTek also spotlighted some of the latest collaborations across its Dimensity portfolio, including flagship 5G smartphones from the OPPO Find X9 series and the vivo X300 series and high-performance smartphones in the premium Dimensity 8000 series.

On the sidelines of the event, Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said, "At MediaTek, we believe that truly brilliant technology is about more than just creating products; it's about delivering incredible experiences that positively impact people's lives. Our mission is to push the boundaries of possibility and transform the world around us. We are continuously expanding our R&D capabilities in India, bringing innovative advancements to make everyday life easier. Furthermore, India is an important market to our long-term vision, and we're committed to enabling consumers and developers in the country with innovative, secure and energy-efficient technologies that address the evolving needs of an increasingly digital-first world."

Also Read | IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Airline To Issue INR 10,000 Travel Vouchers to Stranded Passengers From December 26.

The event also witnessed an interactive panel discussion, titled 'Chipset Intelligence at the core of tomorrow's photography and imaging experiences' which was moderated by Anuj Sidharth, Director Marketing and Communication India and SEA Region, MediaTek India. It included expert panellist such as Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst, Techarc and professional photographer Aman Chotani. The panelists shared insightful views around the emerging trends in smartphone imaging, the impact of advanced chipsets on photography and how innovations in MediaTek's chipsets are empowering device manufacturers to deliver next-generation imaging and AI capabilities.

Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst, Techarc said, "Flagship smartphones have entered an era where customer delight is driven less by headline specifications and more by sustained, real-world performance. Our latest analysis clearly shows that the processor has become the single most critical determinant of premium user experience, influencing speed, efficiency, gaming, camera performance, and long-term reliability. MediaTek's Dimensity portfolio particularly the Dimensity 9400, sits at the epicentre of this shift by delivering a rare balance of raw performance, energy efficiency, and optimisation at scale. As AI-led experiences become mainstream, MediaTek's ability to translate advanced silicon innovation into tangible, everyday user delight positions it strongly at the heart of emerging flagship and premium smartphone trends."

The event witnessed product showcases and insightful interactions around the latest technologies and innovations:

- Smartphones - The MediaTek Dimensity flagship family includes the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, 9400+, 9400, 9400e, and 9300+ SoCs.

- Latest Flagship chipset - MediaTek Dimensity 9500 features a third-generation All Big Core CPU and 12-core Mali G1-Ultra GPU, setting new benchmarks in on-device AI, console-grade gaming, and power efficiency.

- Smart Devices - MediaTek is a market leader in various verticals, including digital TVs, smart speakers, Wi-Fi routers, ARM-based Chromebooks, smart projectors like the Lumio Arc 5 and 7, and other smart home products.

- Highlighted emerging consumer technology trends for 2026 offering insights into how advancements in AI, connectivity, and smart devices are set to shape the digital experiences of tomorrow.

Anuj Sidharth, Director Marketing and Communication India and SEA Region, MediaTek India said, "India holds strategic importance for MediaTek, serving as both a key market and vital talent hub, underscoring MediaTek's role in making incredible technology experiences more accessible. We are continuously expanding our R&D capabilities in India and delivering innovative advancements that make everyday life easier. As the world's leading mobile SoC provider, including in India, MediaTek is enabling the next wave of intelligent, on-device AI experiences. At the MediaTek Tech Day event, we highlighted the Dimensity 9500 chipset as a major breakthrough in on-device AI, camera performance, and efficiency, empowering OEM partners to deliver premium experiences worldwide"

MediaTek offers chipsets across its diverse portfolio for various verticals that includes smartphones, Smart TVs, Chromebooks, Wifi solutions, IoT devices, automotive, data centers, asic, among others. The MediaTek Technology Day is an interactive platform to showcase the latest innovations that are reshaping everyday life. Tech Day emphasizes MediaTek's commitment to making advanced technology accessible to consumers, thereby enhancing and enriching our daily lives and making us smarter.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)