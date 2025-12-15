VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 15: Patna has witnessed a major breakthrough in the field of pain management and orthopaedic care as renowned pain specialist Dr. Rajiv Singh has introduced an advanced technology at his centre that is being hailed as a medical revolution for Bihar. The newly installed Knee Decompression Machine offers effective relief from severe knee and joint problems without surgery, without injections, and without knee replacement.

This state-of-the-art machine works by creating natural joint space (decompression) in the knee, addressing the root cause of pain and degeneration. By restoring the natural gap between the joints, the therapy significantly reduces pain and improves mobility, even in patients suffering from advanced knee conditions who were earlier advised knee replacement surgery.

Key Features of the Technology:

* No surgery

* No injections

* No knee replacement

* Painless and non-invasive treatment

* Immediate relief by restoring natural joint space

According to medical experts, this technology is a boon for patients suffering from chronic knee pain, age-related joint degeneration, and long-standing musculoskeletal disorders. In addition to knee ailments, the Knee Decompression Therapy has shown remarkable results in conditions such as cervical pain (neck pain), heel pain, lumbar (lower back) pain, chronic joint pain, stiffness, and inflammation. Numerous patients treated by Dr. Singh have experienced such significant improvement that they have been able to return to a normal, active life after years of persistent pain.

Sharing his vision, Dr. Rajiv Singh said,"Pain may not be visible, but it can bring a person's life to a standstill. If modern technology can provide relief without surgery, it is my responsibility to make it accessible to patients."

Sai Health Care Wellness Center has become the hospital in Bihar to install this advanced Knee Decompression Machine. With years of dedicated service, thousands of successful cases, and continuous contributions to social welfare, Dr. Rajiv Singh has been honoured with several national awards.

Counted among the most trusted names in healthcare in Bihar, Dr. Rajiv Singh, Founder of Sai Health Care Wellness Center and a well-known pain management specialist, is widely respected for his humanitarian approach, easy accessibility for patients, and use of cutting-edge treatment methods. His reputation extends beyond Bihar to the entire eastern India.

For years, Dr. Singh has not only provided advanced medical treatment but has also fulfilled his social responsibility by offering free medical care to hundreds of patients every year. This unwavering commitment is the reason why, even today, patients suffering from chronic pain consider Sai Health Care Wellness Center as their first and most trusted destination.

