New Delhi [India] June 1 (ANI/ATK): Cryptocurrency allows the use of encryption technology to regulate the generation of units of cryptos as well as the transfer of cryptocurrency from one end to another, thus enabling allows transactions that are independent of a central or a traditional bank. Cryptocurrency enabled by blockchains houses money in digital form and allows an easy transfer of funds without you having to visit a bank.

Cryptocurrency technologies are decentralized and that means that there is no central bank that regulates its operations. And it provides mediums for users to store money in digital or liquid forms without going to the bank or having to use their names. Cryptocurrencies run on blockchains and it allows the record of all transactions and updates by currency holders to be confidential.

Cryptocurrency allows anonymous banking; so if you are looking to save up money without the whole world having to know what you are worth, cryptocurrency allows you to do that without much bother. This is only made possible by the use of cryptocurrency blockchains which unlike the traditional banks are very confidential and anonymous.

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is a decentralized platform that can be employed by crypto gamers to exchange, trade as well as distribute virtual goods. It is no doubt one of the largest communities of crypto gamers and also one of the first easy-to-use crypto gaming platforms that allow gamers creators a new way of being virtual owners.

Ejin Coin gives its clients a platform to trade their assets, and grow their digital wallets while doing what they know how to do best. Recently, Ejin Coin went into partnership with Microsoft and this is aimed at the introduction of non-fungible tokens to the platform.

The coin which is an Ethereum token aims to make it easy for individuals, businesses, and brands to employ the use of Non-Fungible Tokens-NFTs. Interestingly, it is used to directly back the value of non-fungible tokens minted within the Enjin (ENJ) ecosystem. There has been a rapid upward trend in the gaming industry in the last few months, this rise has been attributed to the pandemic that kept everyone at home in 2021.

However, innovations have been the peak of the rise of crypto gaming. The first crypto game was Cryptokitties and in recent times, the number of crypto games has risen rapidly. And Enjin is positioned to make the most of the crypto gaming ecosystem.

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Ethereum Classic enjoys the first-mover advantage which is an edge that Ethereum Classic has over others coupled with the fact that it experiences more natural market stability dues to its constant use as a trading option on many crypto exchanges. The price of Ethereum Classic is expected to soar in 2022 as soon as the crypto world picks up from the recent slump. Ethereum is the first altcoin and has since maintained dominance over emerging altcoins. However, how long it holds on to its position as the leader of the altcoin sphere depends on the viability, decentralization, speed, and general adoption of other emerging altcoins.

Mehracki Token (MKI)

Mehracki Token (MKI) is built on the Solana blockchain. Interestingly, Mehracki Token was created to reduce the worries of its users about how to generate wealth. It is designed to generate wealth for investors as well as champion a feel-good moment for its teeming users. It also enhances the activities of people all over the world who aim to get involved in the cryptocurrency space.

Mehracki native token, the MKI serves as the value exchange between customers and hospitality businesses. It is also used to verify and authenticate every transaction accrued on the Mehracki Token network. Mehracki Token is making waves in the market and giving people reasons why they should invest now that it is still in the presale phase.

