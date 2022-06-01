Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 or BALH2 has been one of the most-loved TV shows. The show's USP has to be the rekindled chemistry of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who previously worked together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Add to this a simple yet refreshing scripting of the show, and fans quickly fell in love with this spiritual remake of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar Lashes Out at the Trolls Passing Negative Comments About Her Character From the Show.

#RaYa, a cute moniker for Ram and Priya and their mature love story, has swooned fans for almost ten months. But if you have been online in recent times, you would have noticed that the picture is not as rosy as it once was. BALH2 has been on a high-speed roller coaster over the past two weeks, from increased dramatisation to unexpected twists and now a shocking death. As BALH2 heads for its 200th episode, it is also prepping for a 5-year leap and, with it, a convenient makeover for all its characters. And while there were some speculations as to where the show will head post leap, one thing is clear - fans are now eager to see the new versions of Ram and Priya and how the past few weeks' events have impacted them.

First, a Quick Recap

A lot has gone down in the past few episodes of BALH2. Just as Ram and Priya finally confessed their love for each other and their love story seemed to progress, the truth about Ram's father's accident was revealed, and Mahendra Sood's (Priya's father) involvement was uncovered. But even as Ram and Priya collect evidence to catch the culprit, sudden changes in the Sood household lead to an unfortunate accident of Ram's beloved sister, Shivina (Played by Sneha Namanandi), leading to her death. Teasers and sneak peeks show that Priya confesses to being the cause of Shivina's accident and is sent to jail. Here, she is elated to find out that she is pregnant and happily informs Ram's family.

However, what follows, which seems to be the build-up for the leap and an unavoidable separation of Ram and Priya, is her confession that the child is not Ram's. There are various fan speculations behind this confession, and to delve into that and everything else to expect from Bade Achhe Lagte Hai Season 2, post leap, let's dive in.

Priya’s New Avatar!

Disha Parmar as Priya From Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 (File Image)

Priya's character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has always been the sombre-looking girl with slick straight hair, hardly any makeup and no prominently visible jewellery. Disha Parmar's recent Instagram story shows a makeover for Priya in the post-leap era. With more colourful and printed suits, a layered haircut with curls and some stunning oxidised jhumki, post-leap Priya is surely serving looks.

Ram 2.0

Nakuul Mehta’s Ram 2.0 Instagram Story (File Image)

From the first promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ram has been the definition of a love-sick heart-throb. Whether it's his introduction in Episode 1, with the background score of Kal Ho Na Ho or his emotional love-confession to an unconscious Priya, or the more recent love-filled banters, Ram has been Love in BALH2. And Nakuul Mehta recently teased and promised an RK 2.0 as he began shooting for the post-leap episodes, hinting that the more practical, to the point, blatantly rude side of Ram, which has been evolving in the past few episodes, is sure to become stronger post-leap.

Priya & Ram's Baby Girl

New Addition to BALH2 Cast (File Image)

While the news of a kid's entry in the show was met with conflicting reviews from the fans, the casting, as well as behind the scene sneak peeks, have us all excited. 7-year-old Aarohi Sanvesha has been roped in for this role in the show. The young child-actor is sure to add dollops of cuteness that will definitely break the tension that has now been mounting in recent episodes.

Ram's Friends Remain

And The OG BALH2 Cast (File Image)

While Ram's family has been fairly self-centred, and he has always been giving, the few people who always have his back are his friends. And after a brief hiatus, the favourite friend who has delivered some fire scenes - Brinda, aka Aanchal Khurrana - is back in the show. And these friends are sure to stand as rocks to support Ram and accept him in his new avatar.

It is interesting to note that a few months ago, the show had hinted at a RaYa personality switch, where Priya enjoys rains and is romantic. At the same time, Ram is a practical hate-filled businessman, and while that clip was nothing but a dream, it appears like some dreams do become a reality. At least when it is a TV show.

