Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO with the First Ladies of Africa and Asia during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025

BusinessWire India

Monrovia [Liberia]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 on 19th and 20th June. The summit was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative along with The First Ladies of 14 African and Asian countries, who joined as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers.

-H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe

-H.E. Madam MARIE KHONE FAYE, The First Lady of the Republic of Senegal

-H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of São Tome and Principe

-H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

-H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, The First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique

-H.E. Mrs. SAJIDHA MOHAMED, The First Lady of the Republic of Maldives

-H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, The First Lady of the Republic of Liberia

-H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., The First Lady of the Republic of Kenya

-H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana

-H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia

-H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, The First Lady of the Gabonese Republic

-H.E. Madam BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of the Central African Republic

-H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, The First Lady of the Republic of Cabo Verde

-H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, The First Lady of the Republic of Angola

Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, "I am very proud to conduct Merck Foundation Africa First Ladies Initiatives -MFFLI, together with our Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers, the First Ladies of 14 African and Asian Countries, who are also the Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother". I extend a special welcome to the new members joining our platform. Together we reflected on the impact of our programs and discussed our strategy to continue and explant our efforts to build healthcare capacity and raise awareness on a wide range of sensitive and critical social issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage & FGM, Stopping GBV, Women Empowerment, and important health issues like Diabetes and Hypertension Awareness." Watch the speech of Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/SBLMCM1r4hk

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees emphasized "I was pleased to hear from the First Ladies of Africa and Asia about the remarkable progress they have achieved in their countries through Merck Foundation programs. Their achievements play a vital role in our journey of success."

Watch the speech of Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/ilQr8RPw4XY

Merck Foundation has provided till today, more than 2270 scholarships to young doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties.

During the Inauguration Session of the Luminary, the First Ladies delivered their keynote speeches to share the impact of their partnership journey with Merck Foundation.

H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother expressed, "Since our partnership began in 2019, we've achieved remarkable milestones. Over 130 scholarships have been provided for our young Zimbabwean doctors in critical and underserved specialties such as Fertility, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiology, Neonatal Care, Psychiatry, and more. Moreover, through the 'Educating Linda' program, we've also supported 40 girls by covering their tuition fees to help them complete their education. We have never before witnessed a program of such transformative impact in Zimbabwe, we are making history."

Watch the video of The First Lady of Zimbabwe during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/jusD9ZRL3CQ

H.E. Madam MARIE KHONE FAYE, The First Lady of the Republic of Senegal & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother shared, "It is an honor to join the 7th Edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit. As a first-time participant, I'm happy to be among my dear sisters--First Ladies of Africa and Asia--and truly inspired by their achievements through Merck Foundation. I'm proud to share that Senegal has received 25 scholarships for young doctors in Oncology, Diabetes, Fertility, and Embryology. We look forward to strengthening this partnership, and eager to scale up further for the benefit of our people."

Watch the speech of The First Lady of Senegal during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/xQ9fTgcAdOE

H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of São Tome and Principe & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother shared, "As the Ambassador of the Merck Foundation More Than a Mother campaign, I'm truly grateful for the impactful programs of Merck Foundation. For the first time, we are implementing such transformative initiatives in our country, and their positive impact is already visible. Under the Educating Linda program, we've supported the education of 40 high performing but underprivileged girls by covering their tuition fees, giving them the opportunity to complete their education and pursue their dreams."

Watch the speech of The First Lady of São Tome and Principe during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/4CRxNEdm-MA

H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother shared, "As a first-time participant in this remarkable platform, I'm honored to join such a distinguished group of leaders and proud to serve as the Ambassador of the Merck Foundation More Than a Mother campaign. Merck Foundation has significantly improved patient care in Nigeria by providing 64 scholarships for our young Nigerian doctors in critical specialties like Fertility, Oncology, and Diabetes. We are also supporting the education of 20 high-performing but underprivileged girls through the Educating Linda program. I look forward to strengthening our long-term partnership to build healthcare and media capacity, break infertility stigma, and support girl education in Nigeria."

Watch the video of The First Lady of Nigeria during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/avAEDjp6JTs

H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, The First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother shared, "I recently assumed the role of First Lady of Mozambique, and I am truly impressed by the unique and useful programs of the Merck Foundation. It is inspiring to hear firsthand from my fellow First Ladies about the remarkable achievements they have realized in their respective countries through their partnership with Merck Foundation. I am proud to share that 18 scholarships have been provided for young doctors in Mozambique in Diabetes, Acute Medicine, Infectious diseases, and Pain Management. I am excited to be the Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" and drive meaningful and lasting change across our country and beloved continent."

Watch the video of The First Lady of Mozambique during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/Typemdv03Q4

H.E. Mrs. SAJIDHA MOHAMED, The First Lady of the Republic of Maldives & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother shared, "This is my second time joining this meaningful platform to share the progress of our partnership with Merck Foundation. I'm pleased to note that the Chairman and CEO recently visited the Maldives, and we have started providing scholarships to local doctors in Fertility and Embryology--two vital specialties for our country. We aim to expand into more fields, strengthening our healthcare system. I truly value Merck Foundation's impactful programs and their sincere, results-driven approach. We are proud of this partnership and look forward to deepening it for the benefit of our people."

Watch the video of The First Lady of Maldives during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/eSyF8RUET9I

H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, The First Lady of the Republic of Liberia & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother said, "It was an enriching experience, learning from my dear sisters as they shared success stories and impactful programs in their countries. To date, 51 scholarships have been provided for our doctors in Fertility, Embryology, Oncology, and Diabetes. I'm especially proud that our current Minister of Health is a Merck Foundation alumnus--a powerful example of the program's lasting impact. It equips doctors with vital skills and empowers them to become healthcare leaders. Additionally, we are providing scholarship to support the education of 20 deserving girls through the Educating Linda program. We are proud to keep making history in our country."

Watch the video of The First Lady of Liberia during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/E3nOKzMfp74

H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., The First Lady of the Republic of Kenya & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother shared, "I am proud of our partnership with Merck Foundation, through which we have provided 244 scholarships for our Kenyan doctors--half of them awarded to women, marking a strong step toward healthcare equity and women empowerment.

I also value the 'Educating Linda' program, through which 47 underprivileged but high-performing Kenyan girls are receiving full support to complete their education. Together, we are shaping a healthier and more equitable future for Kenya."

Watch the video of The First Lady of Kenya during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/FeO0vyc4vts

H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother emphasized, "This is my first time attending this conference, and I am thrilled to hear the inspiring stories and achievements of my dear sisters. Dr. Rasha Kelej shared with me in detail about their very impressive programs. I am happy to learn that 210 scholarships have been provided for our young Ghanaian doctors in critical specialties. I am also proud to know that education of 20 of our deserving but underprivileged schoolgirls is being supported through the Educating Linda program. I am committed to supporting more talented girls and look forward to working closely with Merck Foundation to drive lasting change across our continent."

Watch the video of The First Lady of Ghana during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/SQ1DqPc-DV0

H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of Republic of The Gambia & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother emphasized, "I am very proud of our partnership that began in 2017, we have achieved significant milestones together since then. We have provided 88 scholarships for young Gambian doctors in many critical specialties. This is a very high number for our country and has significantly contributed to transform our patientcare landscape. Together, we have also supported the education of 40 schoolgirls as a part of Educating Linda program, giving them an opportunity to shape a brighter and more secure future for themselves, their families, and their communities."

Watch the video of The First Lady of The Gambia during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/OeOLoyBvUB0

H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, The First Lady of the Gabonese Republic & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother shared, "I am honored to be part of this esteemed platform. Though our partnership with Merck Foundation began only last year, it is already making an impact. Three doctors from Gabon have received scholarships in Oncology and Diabetes Care, and I look forward to scaling it up together with our Ministry of Health. I am also proud of the Educating Linda Program, through which we are supporting the education of 20 schoolgirls who are high0perfoming yet under-privileged, and we are committed to benefit more. I am confident that our long-term partnership will lead to even greater impact and outcomes."

Watch the video of The First Lady of Gabonese during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/3dlUvrUDJeI

H.E. Madam BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central Africa & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother emphasized "I am proud to be one of the earliest members of this impactful platform. Since 2015, our partnership with Merck Foundation has supported healthcare capacity building through scholarships for our doctors in Oncology and Diabetes. Together, we launched the 'Empowering Berna' program to help infertile and childless women start small businesses and become financially independent. Under the 'Educating Linda' program, we are providing scholarships to 40 underprivileged schoolgirls from our country."

Watch the video of The First Lady of Republic of Central African Republic during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/6bcJHbzwK3k

H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, The First Lady of the Republic of Cabo Verde & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother said, "I'm proud to share that we've enrolled our local doctors for specialized training in Oncology and Fertility, a milestone in strengthening our healthcare system. Through the Educating Linda Program, we've also provided scholarships to 42 schoolgirls, helping them complete their education and help them reach their full potential. I look forward to our continued impact -- transforming lives and building a healthier, brighter future."

Watch the Speech of The First Lady of Cabo Verde during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/GqsO-iRxmpQ

H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, The First Lady of the Republic of Angola & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than A Mother shared, "I am truly impressed by the significant impact of Merck Foundation's programs. Together we are committed to building lasting impact in Angola by supporting girls' education, ending gender-based violence and child marriage, and strengthening healthcare and media capacity for a better future."

Watch the video of The First Lady of Angola during the inaugural program of the Merck Foundation first Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 here: https://youtu.be/6Bx5d7Mt-j4

The 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative is streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation:

@Merck Foundation: Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

@Rasha Kelej: Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

-2280+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 52 Countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:-

- 3700+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

- 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

- Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

- 8 Children's Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

- 7 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension and supporting girl education.

- Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community

- 950+ Scholarships provided to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls to empower them to complete their studies

-15 Social Media Channels with more than 8 Million Followers.

Click the link below to Download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard!

Facebook: Merck FoundationX: @MerckFoundationYouTube: MerckFoundationInstagram: Merck FoundationThreads: Merck FoundationFlickr: Merck FoundationWebsite: www.merckfoundation.com

