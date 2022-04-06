Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej during their meeting with the Prime Minister and Minister of Health of Mauritius

Port Louis [Mauritius]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany underscore their commitment to building healthcare capacity in Mauritius during their high-level meetings with H.E. Prithvirajsing Roopun, The President of Mauritius, H.E. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, The Prime Minister of Mauritius and Hon'ble Kailash Kumar Jagutpal, Minister of Health of Mauritius.

During the two meetings, the long term plans and of Merck foundation programs in Mauritius was shared by Prof. Dr Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of both Executive Board of E.Merck KG & Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Prof. Dr Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, expressed, "Our aim is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of people by building healthcare capacity, by providing access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions. We are committed to transforming Patientcare landscape in Africa through our scholarship programs. More than 1300 scholarships have been provided for young doctors from 44 countries in 27 critical and underserved specialties."

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, "It was a great honor to meet H.E. Prithvirajsing Roopun, The President of Mauritius, H.E. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, The Prime Minister of Mauritius and Hon'ble Kailash Kumar Jagutpal, Minister of Health of Mauritius, to discuss the ongoing Merck Foundation programs and our long-term partnership to strengthen healthcare capacity, break infertility stigma, and support girl education in the country. I am very proud to share that Merck Foundation has provided more than 63 scholarships to young Mauritian doctors for a one-year diploma and two-year master's degree in underserved and critical specialties like Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Diabetes care, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Oncology, Fertility Specialty, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Neuroimaging for Research, Internal Medicine, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Medicine, Ophthalmology, Laparoscopic Surgical Skills, Critical Care, Psychiatry and more. We will continue with our efforts and scale up our scholarship programs to create a stronger platform of skilled and specialized Mauritian doctors in the public sector."

Merck Foundation also conducted their MF Alumni Summit to meet the doctors who have completed or are undergoing the scholarships provided by Merck Foundation. The Summit was co-chaired by Prof. Dr Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of both Executive Board of E.Merck KG & Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation together with the Hon'ble Kailash Kumar Jagutpal, Minister of Health of Mauritius.

"Merck Foundation, through their "More Than a Mother" movement is also working to raise awareness about infertility prevention, male infertility, breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, and addressing a wide range of social issues in the country and across Africa through media partnership and fashion and art with purpose" she emphasized.

Merck Foundation conducted their 2nd edition of Health Media Training for the Mauritian Media Representatives in partnership with Media Trust Board, Mauritius.

The training was conducted to emphasize on the important role that media plays to influence our society to create a cultural shift with the aim to address wide range of social and health issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels; to underscore the importance of Empowering Girls and Women in Education and to understand the Influence of infertility stigma and other social issues like GBV, Child Marriage, FGM etc. on women and couples - Social and Psychological Impact. Apart from this, it also included a session on the importance of increasing the awareness of early detection and prevention of Diabetes and Hypertension. The training session was co-chaired by Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation & President of 'More Than a Mother' Movement and Chayman P. Surajbali Chairman, Media Trust Board, Mauritius, and was addressed by top Medical and Media Experts.

Talking about the Health Media Training Program Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej explained, "This program is a part of 'Merck More than a Mother' community awareness Program. I strongly believe in the critical role that media plays in shaping our society. The media has the capacity to address and raise awareness about sensitive social and health issues in our communities. We conducted a Health Media Training for Mauritian journalists last year through an online platform. I am extremely happy to meet the media representatives in person during our first onsite training session in the country."

Moreover, Merck Foundation also announced the Call for Applications for their 8 important awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

The award announced are:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022, in partnership with Media Trust Board, Mauritius

2. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022, in partnership with Fashion & Design Institute, Mauritius

3. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022, in partnership with Mauritius Film Development Corporation

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension", in partnership with Media Trust Board, Mauritius

6. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension", in partnership with Fashion & Design Institute, Mauritius

7. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension", in partnership with Mauritius Film Development Corporation

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

Entries for the above awards can be submitted to us at:

submit@merck-foundation.com

For information on the above awards, please visit the company's website:

www.merck-foundation.com

About 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother'

"Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education, and change of mindset. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective and equitable fertility care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management, and male infertility.

In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media, and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It's all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

The Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" are:

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as.

'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Fashion Awards

'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Film Awards

'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Song Awards

Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

Children storybook, localized for each country

