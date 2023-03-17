Nairobi [Kenya]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has launched the Fourth Episode of their first-ever TV program - 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation' on their social media handles.

'Our Africa by Merck Foundation' is a pan-African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Jawan Kills Colleague's Wife Over Illicit Relationship in Bareilly, Arrested.

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations of many countries like KTV in Kenya, NTV in Uganda, and GH One TV in Ghana and ZNBC in Zambia, AYV in Sierra Leone and LTV, Liberia, and it immediately captured the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across Africa. "Our Africa" TV Program will soon be broadcast on TV 3 in Ghana, BTV in Botswana, KTN in Kenya and QTV in The Gambia. "Our Africa" TV Program is currently on social media handles of Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube).

The theme for the Fourth Episode is promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Was the Prettiest Bridesmaid at Sister Alanna Panday’s Wedding – Check Out Pics.

Watch the Fourth Episode promo here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q57lKALkIAY

Watch the Fourth Episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok6_B8EKNks

The show is co-hosted by Brian Mulondo from Uganda.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation expressed, "I am very excited to present the fourth episode of 'Our Africa by Merck Foundation', with this episode we aim to promote a Healthy Lifestyle through 'Fashion and Art with Purpose'. I am so proud of my collaboration with African singers and fashion designers to bring a change in our societies through their creative work. I love "No more Diabetes" song which we created in three languages French, English and Portuguese. It is my vision to make this song the national song of Diabetes across Africa, please watch it, it is very motivating to be healthy and exercise regularly and to stop smoking and sugar and limit Alcohol intake to transform your life. I want everyone to watch these songs and here is the link for remix song: https://youtu.be/1Witk3k9ykE."

According to WHO, a Healthy lifestyle is a way of living that helps one enjoy more aspects of life. Health is not just about avoiding a disease or illness. It is about physical, mental, and social well-being too.

However, in the case of Africa with rapid urbanization and higher incomes, the lack of physical activity and the demand for convenient-processed foods is expanding rapidly. Many of the processed foods are high in sugar, salt, saturated fats, and/or preservatives and thus contribute to overweight and the spread of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer.

"To stay healthy we must stop smoking, limit alcohol intake, exercise regularly, and eat healthy. These fundamental four points are included in the T-shirts I designed myself for this TV program and the campaign, I hope you also enjoy watching my workshop," said Senator, Dr Rasha.

The episode also featured important guests from Mauritius - Dr Sabrina Devi Ramamy Iranah, Director of Fashion & Design Institute, and Jean Luc Emile, Managing Editor, Defi Media Group. Young and upcoming Fashion Designers from Mauritius - Desire Cedric Vincent and Deena Appaddo also showcased their designs with messages on promoting a Healthy Lifestyle during this episode. "Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health has provided more than 1470 scholarships to doctors from 50 countries. Out of the total scholarships, 730 scholarships have been provided for doctors from 43 African, Asian and Latin American countries, of one-year Post-Graduate Diploma and two-year Master degree in Diabetes, Endocrinology and Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiology, Obesity and Weight Management and Diabetes Mastercourse in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish," added Senator Rasha.

Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies has also launched awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields. The theme of the awards is: Promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Moreover, Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies has also launched a children's storybook- 'Sugar Free Jude' to promote healthy lifestyle and raise awareness on the early detection, prevention, and management of Diabetes for children and youth across Africa in three languages. "I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of 'OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation' TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!", concluded Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.

"I am very excited to bring to you all the upcoming episodes of 'OUR AFRICA by Merck Foundation' TV program. So, stay tuned and be ready to Get informed, Get healthy, and Get entertained!", concluded Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.

Click on the icon below to Download Merck Foundation Apphttps://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heardFacebook: Merck FoundationTwitter: @MerckFoundationYouTube: Merck FoundationInstagram: Merck FoundationFlickr: Merck FoundationWebsite: www.merck-foundation.com

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)