SRV Media

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India’s leading diagnostic service provider today announced the appointment of Mohan Menon as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Mohan joins Metropolis with nearly two decades of diverse experience across various sectors and a proven track record of leading and managing successful marketing initiatives, driving revenue growth, and building strong brand equity for global organizations.

Also Read | ITC Employee Shot Dead in Bihar: 31-Year-Old Man on His Way To Work Killed by Bike-Borne Assailants in Munger, Dies in Hospital; Probe Launched.

In his new role as CMO, Mohan will be spearheading Metropolis marketing initiatives, drive organic business growth through Direct-to-Consumer and clinician outreach, strengthen the digital efforts, and invigorate the brand initiatives. He will also oversee the organization’s integrated corporate communication and public relations. He joins Metropolis at an exciting time when the company is accelerating its efforts towards the mission of strengthening itself as a trusted and preferred "Consumer Brand" across all geographies including international markets.

Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., said: “We are thrilled to welcome Mohan to the Metropolis Healthcare family. With his outstanding expertise in healthcare and demonstrated leadership, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in elevating our brand presence, extending our leadership to new markets, and driving growth across geographies.”

Also Read | Scottish Open 2023: Aditi Ashok To Play AIG Women's Open, ISPS Handa Invitational; Diksha Dagar in Hunt Too.

Mohan Menon, Chief Marketing Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd commented: “I am excited to be a part of Metropolis’s remarkable team. I am looking forward to accelerating our marketing efforts by harnessing the power of technology and data-driven insights to create far more meaningful and engaging experiences to healthcare providers, customers and patients, further strengthening our connections.”

Prior to Metropolis, Mohan had a successful and robust stint with Max Healthcare as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Digital. He has formerly worked in the organizations like Micromax Mobiles, American Express and Samsung India. On the academic front, Mohan is an MBA (Marketing and Operations) from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies and holds an Engineering Degree with specialisation in Computer Science.

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is a leading diagnostics company in India with a widespread presence in 20 states & 220 cities. Internationally, the company has presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Metropolis touches millions of lives each year by providing actionable health insights to patients and doctors. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of 4,000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities.

The company is empowered with a robust network of over 180 labs, 3693 collection centres and 10000+ touch points. Metropolis’ commitment to quality and accuracy in each test is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of more than 98% over the past decade, which places it amongst the top 1% laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. Metropolis philosophy rests on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm patient centric approach and reliable diagnostic reports. For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)