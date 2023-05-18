Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV): Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India's leading diagnostic service provider, announces the launch of a novel testing platform based on Component Resolved Diagnostics (CRD) to support India's population in diagnosing various forms of allergies. This 4th generation allergy testing technology uses Artificial Intelligence to assist clinicians in making sound clinical decisions and provides great insights into selecting and optimizing the course of treatment regarding an individual's allergic disease.

The test, powered by a Nanotechnology based Multiplex system utilizing molecular components can easily detect specific IgE antibodies against 295 different allergens, using a simple blood test and provides results for 158 food allergens, 127 respiratory allergens and 10 contact allergens. For instance, if a patient is allergic to milk, it can predict whether a patient can likely consume boiled or baked milk without danger of clinical reactions, or if he/she needs to completely avoid milk in all forms. It can also predict if Immunotherapy, commonly known as Allergy vaccines will be effective or not.

Allergy is an abnormal reaction of the body's immune system to foreign substances called allergens. The last few decades have seen a sharp increase in the prevalence of allergic diseases in all countries, affecting both children and adults. The World Health Organization considers allergy a non-transmittable disease and nearly 20 -30 % Indians suffer from at least one allergic disease. Through this molecular component based allergy diagnostic test, allergen sensitization of a patient can be mapped at the protein level, allowing for a better identification and characterization of the specific molecules that trigger the allergic reactions. Knowledge of the allergenic molecules to which the patient is sensitized to can aid in distinguishing between likelihood of local versus systemic reactions and persistence of clinical symptoms.

Commenting on the launch of the test, Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. said, "Metropolis Healthcare through this new and innovative test has established a centre of excellence for all allergy-related diagnostic services. With the most comprehensive array of diagnostic tools, artificial intelligence driven automated reports with more accurate interpretation, expert laboratory professionals, and subject matter specialists, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, is now a one-stop solution for all the allergy-related diagnostic needs. The arrival of CRD represents a milestone in the field of allergy diagnosis and it will help doctors to chart out a precise course of treatment for their patients. The launch of this test also aligns with the company's goal of offering unique and novel tests to patients and customers in the chronic and wellness segments."

Sharing his insights on the necessity of such tests, Dr Nilesh Shah, President & Chief of Science & Innovation, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd said, "The most important clinical use of Metropolis' Allergy component testing is its ability to identify the offending allergenic molecule and to distinguish specific molecules from markers of cross-reactivity. This knowledge will greatly benefit doctors, patients, and nutritionists, as it ensures improved correlation with clinical symptoms, thus helping in right selection of patient for immunotherapy. This will enhance the immunotherapeutic success by minimizing adverse reactions in patients undergoing immunotherapy. We are excited to witness the impact this would have on the Indian healthcare system and look forward to launching many more such novel solutions for a healthier India."

This AI-powered Allergy Component Testing is now available at all Metropolis laboratories, patient collection facilities, and through home collection services across the country. Patients can book this test at their convenience via the company's website (www.metropolisindia.com), the Metropolis Patient App, or the WhatsApp bot. If you are concerned that you may have allergies, book the Allergy Profile now. Call: 084228 01801

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is a leading diagnostics company in India with a widespread presence in 20 states & 220 cities. Internationally, the company has presence in South Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Metropolis touches millions of lives each year by providing actionable health insights to patients and doctors. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of 4,000 plus tests and profiles that include advanced tests in diagnosis of cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and an array of genetic abnormalities. The company is empowered with a robust network of over 177 labs, 3702 collection centres and 10000+ touch points. Metropolis' commitment to quality and accuracy in each test is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of more than 98% over the past decade, which places it amongst the top 1% laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. Metropolis philosophy rests on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm patient centric approach and reliable diagnostic reports. For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

