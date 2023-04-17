Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mikro Grafeio is a strategic fulfilment partner for global companies looking to enter India via multiple routes. They are bringing a high level business and policy delegation from Karnataka to 5 cities - Princeton, NJ; Boston, MA; Atlanta, GA; Dallas, TX; and Milpitas, CA - from April 23rd to May 2nd. Over 600 companies covering various sectors will get to interact with delegates from Karnataka and get the opportunity to firm up their business plans for India. Mikro Grafeio is working with Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) under the Department of IT/BT & S&T, Government of Karnataka who enables digital economic growth for the State of Karnataka and supports global companies across multiple business decision requirements.

This roadshow is critical for companies who 1) are thinking of expanding their business to India; 2) looking for partners, M&A, JV, IP, customer acquisition; 3) want to know about companies who have setup their base in India; 4) want to meet policy makers, single window department, industry support agency; 5) want to meet the strategic fulfilment and implementation partner; 6) want to explore options for ease of built-operate-transfer of critical business processes; 7) want to hire all levels and diverse workforce talent in India and much more. Santhosh Mahalingam, CEO and Co-Founder of Mikro Grafeio shared his views on this upcoming roadshow, "With the support of this delegation, we hope to be the catalyst that can help businesses in the USA get all their questions answered about expanding their business operations to India. The policymakers and industry luminaries leading this delegation will help ensure that the larger objective of scaling success and growth by availing the right benefits and subsidies will be met. Meanwhile, we have teamed up with ATEA, our US program partner with presence across the US, to execute this roadshow." More details about the roadshow is available here: https://www.mikrografeio.com/beyondbengaluru202

