Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 15: In an initiative for women's empowerment, Ekannoborti, a distinguished social welfare organization, joined hands with St. Xavier's College, Raghabpur, and the Chowman Chain of Restaurants to sponsor 50 young women for a Certificate Course in Hospitality Management today at St. Xavier's College (Autonomous), Park Street. This program, launched in honor of International Women's Day, is spearheaded by Ekannoborti's President, Chandrima Bhattacharya (Hon'ble Minister of State for Finance, Health & Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal). The initiative is designed to equip underprivileged women with essential vocational skills, paving the way for sustainable employment and financial independence.

Ekannoborti has been committed to uplifting marginalized communities through education, skill development, and empowerment initiatives. This sponsorship underscores its dedication to fostering self-reliance and social dignity among women. By providing industry-relevant hospitality training, the initiative seeks to create new career opportunities and enhance the professional prospects of its beneficiaries.

The Certificate in Hospitality Management is a six-month joint initiative by St. Xavier's College, Raghabpur, and Chowman Chain of Restaurants, designed to provide comprehensive training in hospitality industry essentials. The course is structured into four months of theory and practical training (both on and off campus), followed by a month of workshops, seminars, field visits, and guest lectures, concluding with a final month of assessments. The total course fee is Rs. 5,000 per head, making it an affordable and valuable opportunity for skill development in the hospitality sector aiming to enhance employability and career prospects for aspiring professionals in hotels, restaurants & tourism.

Rev. Fr. Dominic Savio, S.J., Principal of St. Xavier's College (Autonomous), Kolkata, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration."We are honored to partner with Ekannoborti and Chowman in this noble cause. At St. Xavier's, we believe in the transformative power of education, and this initiative will undoubtedly create a lasting impact on these young women's lives."

Chandrima Bhattacharya, highlighting the significance of skill development, stated, "Empowering women through education and vocational training is key to building a stronger, more inclusive society. We take great pride in supporting these 50 young women on their journey toward economic independence."

Adding to this, Debaditya Chaudhury, Managing Director of Chowman, emphasized the industry's role in workforce development."The hospitality sector thrives on skilled professionals, and we at Chowman are delighted to be part of this initiative. By equipping these young women with the right training, we are not only empowering them but also strengthening the future of the hospitality industry. This course will provide them with the expertise needed to build successful careers."

Ekannoborti is a social welfare organization dedicated to uplifting underprivileged communities, with a focus on women and children. Through education, vocational training, and skill development programs, Ekannoborti empowers individuals to achieve financial stability and lead dignified lives.

A prestigious institution committed to academic excellence and holistic development, St. Xavier's College, Raghabpur Campus, provides students with quality education and practical training to prepare them for professional success.

Chowman was conceived as a young artist's dream to bring authentic, traditional Chinese dishes onto the plates of the Bengalis. Meticulously conceptualized with warm lights and cozy ambience; Chowman is all about Chinese ethos, food and culture. Currently, Chowman has massively expanded with 20 outlets in Kolkata, 8 in Bangalore, 4 in Delhi-NCR, 2 in Hyderabad & 1 in Mumbai with many more to come. With numerous accolades received nationally, Chowman has made tie-ups with popular delivery outlets like Swiggy and Zomato and channelized its own delivery services with its exclusive Chowman app. Backed by a proficient team of managerial efficiency, and master-chefs acing knowledge of traditional Asian cooking, Chowman looks forward to bringing forth many more decennial ventures in the coming days.

