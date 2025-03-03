New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Maintaining its strong growth trajectory, MOIL Limited, a Miniratna state-owned manganese-ore mining company, has delivered its best-ever February production of 1.53 lakh tonnes Manganese (Mn) ore, the Ministry of Steel said in a statement.

As per the ministry, MOIL registered Sales of 14.32 lakh tonnes, higher by 3 per cent over CPLY during April-February, 2025. Meanwhile, it achieved exploratory core drilling of 94,894 meters, which is higher by 20 per cent over CPLY.

Reacting to the achievement, Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, appreciated team MOIL for their sustained efforts, which have led to this outstanding achievement.

He expressed confidence that the company will embark on a higher growth trajectory in the coming year, the ministry said in a release.

According to the ministry's release in December, during first eight months of FY'25, the company has recorded production of 11.80 lakh tonnes, which is higher by 8.46 per cent over corresponding period last year (CPLY).

On the sales front also, the company has achieved its best-ever November sales of 1.33 lakh tonnes, higher by 32 per cent over CPLY. During the first eight months of FY25, the company has registered sales of 9.90 lakh tonnes, which is higher by 4.76 per cent over CPLY.

The company has surpassed a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore within 8 months of FY'25, achieving this milestone over a month earlier than last year, the ministry stated in December.

MOIL was originally set up in the year 1896 as Central Province Prospecting Syndicate which was later renamed as Central Provinces Manganese Ore Company Limited (CPMO), a British Company incorporated in the UK.

MOIL fulfils about 46 per cent of the total requirement of dioxide ore in India. At present, the annual production is around 1.3 million tonne which is expected to grow in the coming years. (ANI)

