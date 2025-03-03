The Dubai International Stadium is set to host a showdown of epic proportions when India and Australia take on each other in the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Rohit Sharma and his men have been phenomenal in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 so far, registering victories over Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in Group A. But the Men in Blue face arguably their biggest test so far when they lock horns with Australia in the first semi-final. Led by Steve Smith, the Australia national cricket team has been superb so far in ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Australia won one match (against England where they pulled off a record run chase) in Group B while their clashes against South Africa and Afghanistan were washed out due to rain. India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About IND vs AUS CT Cricket Match in Dubai.

Rohit Sharma and his men will be out to prove a point and gain redemption for the heartbreaking defeat suffered at the hands of Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Travis Head was the protagonist for Australia's victory that day as he made an impact with a superb catch that saw the back of Rohit Sharma and then blazed his way to 137 runs as Australia shattered a billion hearts of Indian fans to win the World Cup title in Ahmedabad. India so far have had all their bases covered and fans will be eagerly looking forward to finding out who comes out on top this time around. IND vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Australia Cricket Match in Dubai.

Dubai Weather Updates Live

The Dubai weather has been perfect for matches so far in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. There has been no sign of any rain in three matches that have been played at the venue so far and that trend is set to continue. As per the widget above, the temperature will be around 18 to 26 degrees Celsius. It does get a bit cooler in the evening with players often spotted wearing jumpers while fielding. India Likely Playing XI for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia: Check Predicted India 11 for IND vs AUS Match in Dubai.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium will continue to behave the way it has. Batting might be a bit easier in the early part of the game but it gets tougher as the match progresses. The pacers will have assistance from the pitch initially but it will be the spinners who will be key on this track as the game rolls on. Spinners have been pretty effective in the middle over as seen in the IND vs NZ match and the same is likely to happen this time as well. Hitting boundaries consistently will not be easy and players will need to look to rotate strike at frequent intervals to avoid too many dot deliveries and later, the pressure of the scoreboard. The team that wins the toss might opt to bat first and set a target. Playing spinners in the second innings with no dew is incredibly tough, as was seen from New Zealand's batting performance.

