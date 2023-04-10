New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Coal will hold an interactive session with coal block allottees of captive and commercial coal blocks on Wednesday here in the national capital.

"The session will showcase the significant reforms implemented by the Ministry of Coal to make the coal sector more appealing and will also solicit feedback and suggestions from all the stakeholders in order to expand domestic coal production, lower the need for imported coal, and facilitate ease of doing business in the country," an official release said on Monday.

During the session, the ministry will also review the actual coal production for the just concluded fiscal 2022-23 as well as the production targets for the year 2023-24.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, the ministry launched the first-ever tranche with commercial auctions of 38 coal mines in June 2020.

Till now, six tranches of commercial coal mines auction have been completed and a total of 87 coal mines have been successfully auctioned. (ANI)

