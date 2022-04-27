New Delhi [India] April 27 (ANI/SRV): MIT World Peace University's (MIT-WPU) Faculty of Engineering and Technology has announced the commencement of its official entrance test, MIT-WPU Engineering Entrance Test (MEET) 2022 for first year B-Tech admissions across multiple programs. Aspirants keen to pursue a career in engineering and technology are invited to apply for the test, in addition to MHT-CET and JEE (Mains) Examination. Keeping in mind the current scenario and adhering to the pandemic related guidelines, WPU-MEET will be conducted in an online mode and all aspirants will be able to undertake the proctored test from the safe confines of their homes.

Modelled along the lines of other National or State Level Exams such as JEE Main, MHT-CET, PERA CET, ATMA, CAT, MAT; WPU-MEET is a 200 marks Online Computer Based test featuring Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). Each question will have 4 responses and the aspirant has to choose the appropriate response. Aspirants can appear for the WPU-MEET 2022 entrance test on a mobile phone, laptop or desktop PC with a web camera facility. It is also necessary to have a steady internet connection for the entire duration of the test.

Further, aspirants seeking admissions through MIT WPU-MEET 2022 should also clear and submit their JEE Main 2022 or MHTCET 2022 or PERACET 2022 with a non-zero score to secure confirmed admissions. By giving WPU MEET 2022 a candidate can secure provisional admission, should he/she qualify on the merit list. Candidates need not wait for JEE Main 2022 or MHTCET 2022 or PERACET 2022 results for provisional admission and can submit these scores at a later date to confirm their admission.

WPU-MEET 2022 Examination Guidelines

- WPU-MEET 2022 paper will be a 200 marks test with a total of 150 questions to be solved in 180 minutes

- The test will consist of 2 question papers of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) with each paper carrying 100 marks

- Paper 1 will consist of 50 questions from Mathematics with a weightage of 2 marks per question

- Paper 2 will consist of 50 questions from Physics and 50 questions from Chemistry with a weightage of 1 mark per question

- There is no negative marking

- The test will be conducted in English only

Important Dates for WPU-MEET (*Dates may change)

- Last Date of Application - May 25 2022 (12PM)

- Issue of Admit Card (through candidate login) - May 26 2022*

- Demo Test - May 27 and 28 2022*

- Date of Examination (First Round) - May 29 2022

Ranked as the 7th Best Private Engineering University in India; MIT-WPU's B-Tech program is a full-time four-year program that is divided into 12 trimesters. With a host of specializations in B-Tech including Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Petroleum Engineering; the university has nurtured some of the best industry leaders and experts in their respective fields.

With robust placement records and participation of renowned companies such as IBM, HCL, Infosys, ONGC, Barclays and many more; MIT-WPU has nurtured budding engineers and techies through its value-based education system. Over the years, the institute has observed an overall increase of 20 per cent in the average salary with the highest package being offered at Rs 37.25 lacs per annum.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU, Formerly known as MIT Pune) has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India's youth. Ranked as India's 3rd Best Private University, MIT-WPU boasts an acclaimed faculty and a network of over 1,00,000 global alumni. The university offers over 100 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programs. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 1000 acres, the MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enrol every year for different courses, across the 65+ institutes of MIT World Peace University.

