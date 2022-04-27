Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders aim to return to winning ways as they face each other in match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The DC vs KKR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on April 28, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST. So ahead of the encounter in IPL 2022, we bring you DC vs KKR betting odds along with the win predictions. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview.

Both the teams have struggled this season and are still waiting to find their best forms. The sides have started well but faded as games have gone on and will look to change that. Delhi Capitals are coming off a disappointing loss to Rajasthan Royals while Kolkata Knight Riders have suffered four consecutive defeats. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

DC vs KKR Betting Odds and Tips

According to the bookmakers, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders Kings are placed even. Bet365 have not picked a favourite between the two sides as they have odds of 1.90 against them

DC vs KKR Win Predictions

DC vs KKR (Google)

According to Google Predictions, Delhi Capitals have a slight edge in their favour. DC have been given a 51% chance to come away with maximum points compared to KKR's 49%. However, KKR do lead the head-to-head record with 16 wins to DC's 13.

