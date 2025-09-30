NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 30: MMTC-PAMP, India's only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accredited Good Delivery gold & silver refiner, is proud to launch the Lord Shiva 50 grams 999.9+ purity Silver Bar, an exceptional collectible that celebrates the timeless devotion to Lord Shiva, a deity deeply revered in Hinduism.

This silver bar is a spiritual masterpiece, a visual embodiment of Lord Shiva's cosmic power, serenity, and divine guardianship. Crafted with the Finest Swiss Craftmanship blended with India's rich artistic heritage, the front side of the bar showcases Lord Shiva seated in a meditative pose amid a celestial backdrop. His aura radiates calm strength as he cradles the planet Earth in his hand, symbolizing his role as the protector and creator of balance in the universe. Surrounding him are cosmic elements like galaxies, planets, sacred symbols such as the Trishul and Damru, and intricately designed motifs representing the boundless energy of Shiva.

The reverse side of the bar is engraved with the revered Shiva Yajur mantra. This sacred verse is a meditative chant invoking the peaceful yet transformative energy of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolizing their divine union of strength and compassion. The mantra is lined by motifs of Mount Kailash and the Trishul, symbols associated with the Mahadev, further enhancing the cultural and spiritual resonance of the bar.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Samit Guha, Managing Director & CEO at MMTC-PAMP said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of Lord Shiva Silver Bar. The bar is a sacred convergence of spirituality, art, and precious metal. Crafted for this festive season, which is one of the most spiritually significant periods in our culture, this collectible serves as a reminder of devotion, peace, and transformation. We are proud to offer our customers a symbol that goes beyond investment, it is a spiritual heirloom."

The Lord Shiva 50gm Silver Bar stands out for its spiritual resonance as a powerful symbol of divine protection, inner peace, and universal harmony. It is a true convergence of art and divinity, featuring premium craftsmanship and thoughtful design. Minted in 999.9+ pure silver, the bar carries timeless value, both in material and message. Each bar is securely sealed in MMTC-PAMP's newly designed, Assayer-certified Certicard packaging, which not only guarantees authenticity and positive weight tolerance but also enhances its appeal as a collectible and a meaningful gift.

MMTC-PAMP's Lord Shiva Silver Bar is a proud celebration of India's rich spiritual heritage, brought to life through intricate design and positive weight tolerance. This bar is the latest addition to MMTC-PAMP's growing portfolio of devotional and spiritual collectibles, which includes the Sone Ki Chidiya gold coin, Char Dham Silver Coin Series, Laddoo Gopal 50gm Silver Bar, Ram Lalla 50gm Silver Bar, Ram Lalla 10gm Gold Bar, the Ganesh Laxmi 10 gm Silver Coin, the Char Dham Coin Set and many more. Each of these offerings reflects MMTC-PAMP's commitment to blending faith, culture, and precious metals into meaningful heirlooms for collectors and devotees alike.

Every product created by MMTC-PAMP goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure 999.9+ the purity of the metal. To validate the authenticity, every MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in Assayer Certified Minted Cards. Each gold and silver product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar one buys weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers receive the highest value for their investment. MMTC-PAMP products are available at their exclusive stores, leading jeweller partners, online marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart, or directly from MMTC-PAMP's official website, www.mmtcpamp.com/shop

A joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion refinery, PAMP SA, and MMTC Ltd., a Miniratna and Government of India Undertaking. MMTC-PAMP is the only LBMA-accredited gold & silver good delivery refiner in India and is accepted across global commodity exchanges and central banks. The company seamlessly marries Swiss excellence with Indian insights. MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. is internationally recognized as an industry leader in bringing global standards of excellence to the Indian precious metals industry.

MMTC-PAMP has received several awards since its inception from local and global industry bodies for Refining, Brand and Sustainability. Notably, MMTC-PAMP is India's First Precious Metals Company to have Science-based Emissions Reduction Targets Approved by SBTI. Recognized by the Asia and India Book of Records, MMTC-PAMP is acclaimed as the country's only brand providing the purest gold and silver coins and bars with 999.9+ purity levels and positive weight tolerance to consumers. Adding to its laurels, MMTC-PAMP was honoured as India's Most Trusted Brand of the Nation at The Brand Story- Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave & Awards, 2024.

