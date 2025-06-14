VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 14: Pune-based leading real estate firm Mont Vert Group has signed a $500 million (approx. ₹4,300 crore) agreement with Kazakhstan's Big B Corporation to develop a medical university and a multi-specialty hospital in Kazakhstan.

The announcement was made during the 30th anniversary celebration of SRAM & MRAM Group, held at Raven's Ait Private Island in London. The event was graced by notable dignitaries including Mr. Jayantilal Kaneria, Chairman, Mont Vert Group, Mr. Neeraj Kaneria, Managing Director, Mont Vert Group, Mr. Ajay Bhandari, Director, Big B Corporation (Kazakhstan), Mr. Mahendra Joshi, Director, SRAM & MRAM Group, Mr. Nitin Gupta, and Dr. Swapnil Kamble, all Directors of SRAM & MRAM Group.

As per a press release by UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group, Mont Vert Group has been entrusted with the construction and development of this project. This private healthcare initiative is being undertaken jointly by SRAM & MRAM Group, Big B Corporation, and KAZIND Medical Group of Kazakhstan.

The deal was made possible due to the efforts of Mr. Ajay Bhandari and Mr. Mahendra Joshi, Directors of Big B Corporation and SRAM & MRAM Group respectively.

Last October, the Kazakh government approved 243 hectares of land in Astana and 100 hectares in Almaty for the project. The campus will house a medical college accommodating 10,000 students and a multi-specialty hospital with 1,000 beds.

Mont Vert Group, a trusted name in Pune's real estate landscape, has successfully delivered over 6.8 million square feet of residential and commercial projects. Chairman Mr. Jayantilal Kaneria and Managing Director Mr. Neeraj Kaneria bring over 30 years of experience to the industry.

Mr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman of SRAM & MRAM Group, said, "Mont Vert Group represents the pinnacle of excellence in Indian real estate. Their experience and quality commitment make them the ideal partner for this international healthcare venture."

