BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 28: Motorola, a global leader in mobile phone innovation and India's leading~ AI smartphone brand today launched the all-new motorola razr 60, a striking addition to its premium razr lineup that redefines the flip phone category. Designed for the style-forward Gen Z creators, the razr 60 features the World's first gesture-based video recording paired with a 100% True Colour Camera validated by Pantone delivering unparalleled colour accuracy and lifelike visuals. It is also India's first flip phone to offer luxurious Pearl Marble and Fabric finishes, elevating the design language with premium materials. Built for durability, the device boasts a titanium-reinforced hinge tested for over 500,000 folds, complemented by IP48 dust and water resistance and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus protection.

Also Read | Mock Drill: India To Hold Emergency Exercise in Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat and Punjab on May 29 Amid Ongoing Tensions With Pakistan.

The razr 60 also leads with the segment's largest 3.6" pOLED external display, offering a 90Hz refresh rate and versatile flex modes - from desk and tent to laptop and camcorder. Furthermore, it is the segment's only flip with motoAI and Google Gemini on the outer display, providing smart, contextual assistance and proactive 'Next Move' prompts for a seamlessly intuitive experience. The motorola razr 60 redefines mobile videography with the world's first Gestures based video recording on a flip phone, combined with 100% True Colour Camera validated by Pantone™ for incredibly lifelike visuals. With intuitive Air Gesture controls, users can capture content without ever touching the screen--raise an open palm to start a countdown, clench a fist to pause, and show a fist to stop recording. This intuitive, hands-free operation transforms content creation into a seamless experience, perfect for vlogging or capturing candid moments on the go. Powered by motoAI, the motorola razr 60 features a pro-grade 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Instant All-Pixel Focus, delivering ultra-sharp, blur-free shots with exceptional low-light clarity. It's paired with a versatile 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision lens that captures expansive 120° landscapes and intricate close-ups from just 2.5cm away. For selfie enthusiasts, the 32MP autofocus front camera with Quad Pixel technology ensures bright, detailed self-portraits--even in low light conditions. The motorola razr 60 transforms how users capture content with its innovative Flex View technology, enabling hands-free photography and videography with unmatched ease. Record videos single-handedly by folding the device to about 90 degrees--just like a camcorder--and enjoy seamless filming in both portrait and landscape modes. Recording starts automatically, and users can pause, resume, or zoom with intuitive gestures and a super-simple interface. With the built-in Photo Booth feature, users can bring the charm of classic photo strips to their fingertips--just strike four different poses, trigger the shutter with a raised palm, and watch the images come together in a beautifully stitched layout via Google Photos. Enhanced by motoAI-powered photo and auto video enhancements - including adaptive stabilization, scene-aware color tuning, and Auto Smile Capture, the motorola razr 60 ensures every frame is vibrant, steady, and studio-worthy. Auto Video Enhancement fine-tunes footage in real time by optimizing exposure, color, contrast, and sharpness, while advanced Color Optimization adjusts individual elements like sky, skin tones, grass, and clothing for naturally stunning results. Flex View mode adds versatility with hands-free selfies, dynamic angles with gesture-based controls, and Auto Smile Capture. With integrated Google Photos AI Tools, users can effortlessly erase distractions, unblur photos, and reimagine shots using generative AI tools--making the razr 60 the ultimate device for creators who seek innovation and impeccable visual quality. The motorola razr 60 is more than just a technological innovation--it's a bold expression of personal style. It is India's 1st flip phone to feature premium Pearl Marble and Fabric finishes; it redefines the design standards in the foldable segment. Each colourway is crafted with exquisite attention to detail and brought to life with Pantone™-curated shades. The PANTONE Lightest Sky edition features a luxurious Pearl Marble finish offering a silky-smooth feel with a marble-like shimmer The PANTONE Gibraltar Sea edition showcases a fabric-inspired texture with a refined interwoven pattern that enhances grip and adds modern sophistication. For those who appreciate timeless elegance, the PANTONE Spring Bud variant brings a vegan leather-inspired grainy texture that combines superior style with a comfortable, secure in-hand feel. With it's uniquely crafted finishes and fashion-forward appeal, the razr 60 seamlessly blends form, function, and flair--crafted for those who choose to stand out with every flip.

Talking about durability, the motorola razr 60 is designed to impress and engineered to last. Featuring a titanium-reinforced hinge certified by SGS for over 500,000 folds, it's built for unmatched long-term durability. The innovative floating hinge plate and gapless, creaseless design delivers smoother flips, reduces strain, and offers a flawless visual experience. Its 6.9" LTPO pOLED main display is vibrant and responsive with up to 3000 nits' peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers with Spatial Sound, making every interaction immersive. Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™ protects the external display against everyday drops and scratches, while an IP48 rating and Smart Water Touch technology offer enhanced dust and water resistance. With integrated dust filters and a seamless, one-handed open design, the razr 60 is a perfect fusion of elegant design and rugged dependability--crafted for those who demand both flair and resilience.

Also Read | Walmart Hiring Soon? Global Retail Giant To Reportedly Create New Roles in US and India Amid Layoffs, AI Adoption and Business Restructuring.

The motorola razr 60 is the segment's only flip phone with moto ai and Google Gemini on the external display, redefining what's possible with your phone closed. It features the segment's largest 3.6" pOLED display, protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™, with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate, 1700 nits peak brightness, 413 ppi resolution, 10-bit color, and 100% DCI-P3--delivering a brilliant and immersive experience even without flipping open the device. With moto ai on the cover screen, users can access powerful tools like Catch Me Up for personalized summaries, Pay Attention for live transcription with speaker identification, and the ability to ask queries directly to MotoAI. Integrated with Google Gemini, users can plan, write, learn, take action across Google apps, and even generate creative content--all from the outer display.

The experience is further elevated with Google Photos integration for gallery access, and Photomoji to turn your images into custom emojis and stickers. Enhanced personalization features include Always-On Display, Sleep Display, customizable themes, and intuitive controls like volume key zoom, power button Gemini activation, and swipe gestures for quick settings. Designed for content creators and multitaskers alike, the razr 60 also introduces multiple Flex View modes, including new Camcorder Mode and Desk Mode, alongside Tent, Laptop, Mirror, and Stand modes--delivering unmatched flexibility in how you shoot, work, and express yourself.

Effortlessly intelligent, moto ai 2.0 delivers next-gen AI-powered convenience, redefining how users create, assist, and remember. With the all-new AI Image Studio, imagination comes to life--transform ideas into visuals with Text to Image, turn rough sketches into digital art, match your phone's wallpaper to your outfit using Style Sync, generate quirky stickers with Text to Sticker, and even create a personalized avatar from your selfie. For audio lovers, AI Playlist Studio crafts the perfect playlist tailored to your mood or moment--whether you're working, chilling, or hosting a party.

On the productivity front, Catch Me Up 2.0 summarizes messages, calls, and highlights across platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, while Pay Attention provides live audio transcriptions with speaker ID for meetings or calls. Get Next Move Suggestions based on what you're doing, or instantly find contacts, chats, and even answers to queries via Global Search--without switching screens. With the Remember and Recall features, save anything instantly and retrieve it later with a simple voice prompt. Enhancing performance further, RAM Boost 3.0 offers up to 8GB of additional dynamic RAM, and Battery Optimization learns your usage patterns to extend battery life. With moto ai 2.0, the razr 60 doesn't just keep up with your life--it stays one step ahead.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said, "With the Motorola razr 60, we are redefining what a flip phone can be--by combining next-gen AI experiences, iconic craftsmanship, and breakthrough innovation. From segment-first materials to futuristic camera gestures and the integration of moto AI and Gemini on the outer display, the motorola razr 60 represents our vision for a smarter, more intuitive future. This launch reinforces Motorola's commitment to push boundaries, leading in design and technology, and delivering experiences that truly matter to our consumers."

The new motorola razr 60 reimagines the flip phone category with cutting-edge innovation, premium craftsmanship, and AI-driven intelligence. It is India's first flip phone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset with on-device AI, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for fast and future-ready performance. Users can enjoy all-day power with a 4500mAh battery, 30W TurboPower™ fast charging, and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity is seamless with 16 5G bands, WiFi 7 support, and dual SIM (physical + eSIM) flexibility. The device offers a flagship software experience with Hello UI based on Android™ 15, backed by 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates. Beyond performance, the razr 60 delivers smart convenience and security with features like Moto Migrate, Smart Connect, Moto Gestures, Moto Unplugged, Family Spaces, and Moto Secure with ThinkShield. It enhances everyday communication with Crystal-Clear Voice Call Modes and elevates sustainability with eco-friendly packaging and climate-conscious colourful phone cases. Adding a sensorial touch, each unit includes a signature Moto Fragrance in the box. Customers also benefit from Moto Elite Care--including a toll-free support line, Razr Buddy at service centers, priority service lanes, free back cover replacement (within 6 months), pickup/drop service, and 24x7 WhatsApp chatbot assistance--ensuring a premium and worry-free ownership journey

Availability:

The motorola razr 60 will be available in a single storage variant - 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage, in three stunning PantoneTM Curated colour variants, PANTONE Lightest Sky (Pearl Marble Finish), PANTONE Gibraltar Sea (Fabric Finish) and PANTONE Spring Bud (Premium Vegan Leather Finish).

The smartphone goes on sale from 4th June, 12PM on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India. Launch Price:

For 8GB+256GB variant

Launch Price: INR 49,999 Operator Offers:

Benefits worth Rs.15,000/- from Jio (Valid on Postpaid Rs.749)

To know more details about the offer:https://www.jio.com/offers/brand-partners/jio-motorola-Razr60-2025/?requestOriginatingfrom=offers To know more about the product, visit:

Flipkart - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-razr-60-coming-soon-storeMotorola - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-razr-60/p?skuId=531 Disclaimers:*Price including all offers. Subject to change at the discretion of the brand~Basis TechArc 2025 report Detailed Marketing Specifications

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)